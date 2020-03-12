NAMPA — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling began her 2020 State of the City address by speaking to concerns about the new coronavirus. It was an unusual way to start her third address as mayor, but perhaps not surprising given the week's events.
"That is not typically where you would start a State of the City," Kling said.
Though Kling said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nampa or anywhere in Idaho, she noted that the attendance of the address was lower than normal. The previous two years, Kling's address saw packed houses at Columbia High School's auditorium. This year, the Nampa Civic Center's theater seating was barely half full.
Kling noted that hospital officials and some public safety employees were not in attendance because they were under orders to avoid public gatherings.
Kling said the city started preparing for the coronavirus on Feb. 11, when city officials met with members of Southwest District Health and other agencies to discuss each organization's responsibilities for the response to the disease. She said Nampa School District Superintendent Paula Kellerer told her the district "has a plan" for COVID-19, and district officials are prepared to switch to online lessons if needed.
"I believe Nampa is a community that can be spared, because we use wisdom," Kling said.
Kling's address touched on a range of topics, including the multiple master plans that were updated in the past year, savings at the Ford Idaho Center, wastewater upgrade plans, updates on the demolition of the Nampa water tower and Middleton Road improvements. She also recognized several city officials who are retiring later this year.
Notably, Kling said Nampa's crime statistics are down, according to the police department, and improvements to local parks and recreation facilities are coming up in the next few years.
Kling said in the future, her top priorities are to lower property taxes, increase jobs with livable wages, fund infrastructure and street maintenance, revitalize downtown and advocate for the Idaho Transportation Department to extend state Highway 16.
"I want to be here to serve our community and look out for the next generation that's here," Kling said.
The city of Nampa livestreamed the full address on its website. Watch it here: livestream.com/cityofnampa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
According to data from CompStat, a nationwide program the Nampa Police Department adopted last year, the city saw a decrease in violent and property crime over the last year.
Kling's presentation listed several statistics:
- General burglaries down 31%
- Car burglaries down 33%
- Credit card/ATM fraud down 43%
- Car theft down 45%
Notably, Kling's presentation reported there were 748 fewer victims of violent crime in 2019, and there were no reported homicides in Nampa in 2019. Kling said she doubted there are many other U.S. cities a similar size to Nampa that could report no homicides in the last year.
"We will no longer be a city known for crime, but we will be known as the safest city in the Treasure Valley," Kling said.
PARKS AND RECREATION
Nampa's Parks and Recreation Department is in the middle of upgrading two major parks in the city, Midway Park and Orah Brandt Park. This summer, Kling said, Midway Park will receive new picnic tables, restrooms and a half-mile walking trail. Orah Brandt Park will receive new restrooms, a large playground, an extra 10 acres of green space and a fitness trail.
Kling said the improvements are paid for through impact fees, which the Nampa City Council boosted last year.
Nampa's Recreation Center will also receive a building expansion in the next several years, Kling said. She did not specify how the expansion would be funded, but said no tax dollars would be used in the construction.