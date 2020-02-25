CALDWELL — College of Idaho officials announced Tuesday that a new scholarship donated by the estate of Idaho Supreme Court Justice Warren Jones is the college's fourth-largest endowed scholarship available to students.
Joe Hughes, the college's director of marketing and communications, said the donors asked the college not to reveal the value of the scholarship endowment.
Vice President for College Relations Jack Cafferty said the scholarship will serve about six students per year that are political economy majors with an interest in law. Kerry Hunter, C of I's political economy department chairman, said the college has about 100 political economy students, out of about 1,100 students overall.
Cafferty said many of the college's students use more than one scholarship. The Warren Jones Scholarship, he said, will make it easier for some students to receive an education.
"For students, scholarships are the lifeblood," Cafferty said.
Warren Jones was a College of Idaho alumnus, graduating in 1965. He served as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court for more than 10 years, before retiring at the end of 2017. He died in 2018.
Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Burdick said in Jones' time as a justice, he helped shape Idaho's course of law and society itself.
"Warren loved the law, and he loved Idahoans," Burdick said.
Though the scholarship is named after Warren Jones, Cafferty said Jones' family also wanted the scholarship to honor George Wolfe, a former professor at the college who mentored Jones and was an influential figure in his career. The college offers two other scholarships in honor of Wolfe.