NAMPA — With results trickling in Tuesday night, Nampa and Middleton school districts' supplemental levies have less than 50% support, while Vallivue and Caldwell's are above that threshold.
The levies would bring in funding for two years and need a simple majority to pass. They would all replacing existing supplemental levies that voters passed two years ago, and in some cases increase the amount of funding.
While ballots are still being counted, Canyon County's website shows the following early results:
Nampa School District: $12.9 million per year
- Yes: 950 votes, 49.3%
- No: 978 votes, 50.7%
Caldwell School District: $4.1 million per year
- Yes: 1,446 votes, 53.2%
- No: 1,271 votes, 46.8%
Vallivue School District: $4.5 million per year
- Yes: 2,279 votes, 53.4%
- No: 1,991 votes, 46.63%
Middleton School District: $1.5 million per year
- Yes: 176 votes, 35.3%
- No: 323 votes, 64.7%
All levies require a simple majority to pass. Issues with Canyon County's new voting equipment meant some voters were not able to vote on the levies.
As of 10:15 p.m., 10,405 ballots were counted, according to Canyon County's website. The results page showed 11.1% voter turnout and 0% of precincts reporting, although county spokesman Joe Decker said officials were working to update those figures.
The Nampa district’s $12 million-per-year supplemental levy failed in November by just 10 votes.
The Nampa School District’s board of trustees discussed the district’s possible next steps over several meetings, and ultimately decided in December to seek the $12.9 million levy on the March 10 ballot to accommodate additional building maintenance needs.
The current $9.4 million-per-year supplemental levy, which expires June 30, delegated $450,000 per year for building maintenance. The $12 million levy sought in November would have increased that to $2.7 million per year for maintenance, and the new levy is seeking $3.5 million per year.
Other uses of the levy’s funding would go toward maintaining existing programs and services, supporting operational costs, maintaining certificated teaching positions, upgrading playgrounds, updating and maintaining technology and curriculum, and supporting an annual independent audit.
The district was originally planning to collect $10 million in property taxes for its bond payments in 2020-21. But at the school board’s December meeting, trustee Simpson suggested the district lower its general bond collection from $10 million to $8 million to balance out the higher supplemental levy amount and keep the tax rate low.
The district’s current tax levy rate is $399 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
The proposed levy rate, including the $12.9 million levy and the lowered collection of $8 million for bond payments, would be $335 per $100,000 of taxable value.
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Caldwell School District's two year $4.1 million-per-year supplemental levy is an increase from the $2.5 million voters approved in 2018, according to the district’s chief financial officer, April Burton.
For the past 10 years, the Caldwell School District’s levies were between $2.5 million and $2.7 million per year, Burton said. That money is used to support extracurricular activities and maintain existing resources.
This year, district officials opted to raise the levy in response to a drop in enrollment of about 250 students this academic year due to two charter schools opening in the area — Elevate Academy and Forge International. District officials expect enrollment to drop further with a new charter school opening this fall.
Decreasing enrollment impacts the funding school districts get from the state, Burton said. About $1.5 million of the increase in the supplemental levy is meant to make up for the funding the district expects to lose from the state due to the decrease in enrollment this year and projected for next year, she said.
The additional $100,000 added to the $4.1 million levy would support a school resource officer hired this school year who rotates through Caldwell’s six elementary schools, Superintendent Shalene French said.
The district’s estimated tax rate is expected to stay the same at $366 per $100,000 of taxable value. French said the district accomplished this by lowering its bond payment for next year. From last year to this year, the tax rate dropped from $419 per $100,000 of taxable value to $366 per $100,000, she said, because of a growing market value.
VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Vallivue School District is seeking a two year $4.5 million-per-year supplemental levy — the same amount voters have approved for the past decade.
The largest chunk of funding from the supplemental levy would supports extracurricular activities, at $1.1 million, according to Joey Palmer, a director with the district. Without the levy, he said the district would likely have to enact a pay-to-play program or cut some activities.
About $310,000 of the levy would help hire additional staff to support the district’s all-day, everyday kindergarten program, which Palmer said the district started this year. Another $510,000 of levy funding would also goes toward staffing costs in other areas, according to a district presentation.
The district passed a $65.3 million bond last year to pay for a third middle school, and Palmer said the district has an emergency levy in place to support the district's increasing enrollment.
Due to the growth of the district’s market value, Palmer said the tax levy rate went down. The tax rate this year was $498 per $100,000 of taxable value, he said. With the levy, the tax rate next year would be $468 per $100,000 of taxable value, which he said is the lowest rate the district has seen in 15 years.
MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT
Middleton School District is seeking a two year $1.5 million-per-year supplemental levy.
The levy would replace an existing $1.31 million levy that expires this year. The $190,000 increase in the levy amount would provide dedicated funds for repairs and maintenance on existing facilities in the school district, according to a press release from the district.
The levy will cost property owners $94 per $100,000 of taxable property value, an increase over the current levy rate of $82 per $100,000. However, to lessen the tax increase, the district plans to reduce its bond payment amounts.
The Middleton School District's bond levy is currently $309 per $100,000 of taxable property value, but the district plans to reduce that to $292 per $100,000. If that levy is reduced, the district's overall property tax levy rate is slated to go down by $5 per $100,000, even if the new supplemental levy passes, according to the ballot language provided to the Idaho Press by the school district.