CALDWELL — Following last week's unprecedented runoff election for a city council seat in Caldwell, Canyon County officials plan to look into which other cities might call for a runoff election in the future.
The Canyon County Elections Office is still finishing up work related to the Dec. 3 runoff, but Elections Supervisor Haley Hicks said she was planning to find out which other cities in the county could possibly call for a runoff election so her office can be more prepared in the future.
Canyon County only had one polling place available for Caldwell's unexpected runoff, at the county elections office. Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said the county’s contracts with other polling locations used in the general election did not allow the county to offer voting in the case of a runoff.
Hicks said she is reviewing which cities could call for a runoff to make sure the county can offer multiple polling locations in the case of future runoffs.
Despite the single polling place, Yamamoto said county elections staff were able to accommodate voters on Caldwell's runoff Election Day.
The busiest the elections office ever got was around 4:30 p.m., when 10 to 15 voters came in at one time, Hicks said. But even then, she said the office ran smoothly.
"Everyone was in and out in about a minute or two," Hicks said.
County officials also pushed for people to vote early, Yamamoto said. More than half the votes in the runoff were sent in early, with 2,095 early votes out of 3,419 total votes in the Dec. 3 election.
The elections office offered additional parking spaces to accommodate the voters on Election Day, Yamamoto said.
Hicks said this involved blocking off part of the street next to the office, which caused some confusion among drivers. But that was mostly mitigated by traffic attendants stationed outside to direct cars.
Beyond that, Hicks said the only other challenge she experienced on Election Day was when two people who did not live within Caldwell city limits showed up wanting to vote in the runoff. The residents had Caldwell addresses, but technically lived in unincorporated Canyon County, said Hicks, who described that kind of confusion as common during general elections as well. Once officials explained the situation to the voters and showed them a map of Caldwell's city limits, Hicks said they understood.
CITY CODES
Prior to the Dec. 3 runoff, Canyon County had not held a runoff election in 18 years. The last runoff in the county was held Dec. 4, 2001, for a Nampa mayoral race between the incumbent Mayor Maxine Horn and Tom Dale. Dale won that runoff and would serve as mayor of Nampa for 12 years.
Dale, now a Canyon County commissioner, said in a phone interview that the runoff he ran was held under similar circumstances to Caldwell's.
At the time, Nampa's city code allowed for runoffs in mayor's races but not for city council races, he said.
Following the mayoral runoff in Nampa, Dale said the city council spent a lot of time researching runoffs and considering whether the city should allow them in the future. On May 3, 2004, Nampa adopted a new ordinance that eliminated the possibility of a mayoral runoff.
Caldwell's Dec. 3 runoff election was between the top two candidates for Caldwell City Council's Seat 6, Evangeline Beechler and former Sen. John McGee. McGee won the runoff with 2,072 votes, or 60.7%, while Beechler earned 1,340 votes, or 39.3%.
City officials had requested a runoff after residents started asking whether a runoff was warranted under city code following the general election Nov. 5. Neither McGee, Beechler or the third candidate, incumbent Councilman Chuck Stadick, earned more than 50% of the vote in the general election.
City and county officials were unsure whether the term "majority" in the city code meant more than 50% of the votes, or just the highest number of votes among all the candidates. Based on the advise of Caldwell's legal team, the city, three days after the general election, called for a runoff.
The Caldwell City Council is scheduled to review an amendment to the 1989 ordinance at its Jan. 21 meeting.