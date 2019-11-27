CALDWELL — In less than a week, one of Caldwell's most complex and divisive elections will come to an end when voters decide between former state Sen. John McGee and Evangeline Beechler for Caldwell City Council.
Much has happened in the past 20 days since city officials announced the city's first runoff election in at least three decades. Two political action committees were created, accusations were thrown out and refuted, and the confusion surrounding the election itself caused Caldwell's elected officials to rethink city code.
McGee said in an email statement Wednesday the Caldwell community's response to his campaign has been "overwhelmingly positive and humbling." McGee said he expects a "strong turnout" on Election Day, which is Tuesday.
"One thing has been clear— people in Caldwell want a member of the council with conservative values," McGee said in a statement.
Beechler told the Idaho Press' editorial board Tuesday that the purpose of the runoff has gotten "off track" from its initial purpose, which she said should have been focused on Caldwell families. She said the election has been difficult for her, but she's received twice as much support for every attack along the way.
"Everything that's worth doing is not easy," Beechler said.
A group of residents has been vocal in calling for McGee to step out of the race, pointing to his past conduct in office. McGee resigned from the Idaho Senate in 2012 amid an accusation of sexually harassing a female Senate staffer. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge for sexual harassment and admitted violating the terms of his probation, stemming from a 2011 DUI case. He was sentenced to up to 88 days in jail and released after 39 days.
Seat 6 incumbent Chuck Stadick, who lost reelection, said he won't vote for McGee because of that history. However, the former governor, a current city council member and a state senator have endorsed McGee for Seat 6.
The runoff election takes place Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell. The elections office is closed for Thanksgiving, and Friday is the last day for early voting.
MCGEE AND BEECHLER
If elected, McGee said he wants to focus on economic development, particularly the opportunities the city has with Indian Creek Plaza. McGee serves as vice chairman of Destination Caldwell's board of directors, and he said he is proud to have played a part in the plaza's development.
Two of his top priorities as a councilman, according to a candidate survey with the Idaho Press, are to "keep tax rates low" and "continue to create community assets like the Indian Creek Plaza." McGee also said he supports continued discussion on Caldwell's impact fees.
If elected, Beechler said her top priorities are affordable housing and economic growth. Beechler unsuccessfully ran against GOP incumbent Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, last year and against Caldwell City Councilman Rob Hopper in 2017. She has served on the Caldwell Housing Authority for a year-and-a-half. Beechler said city government should be more accessible to all residents, in part by holding town halls across the city and making sure the city's website and printed materials are also in Spanish.
THE GENERAL ELECTION
The confusion over the Seat 6 election results began the morning after the Nov. 5 election. McGee earned the most votes out of the three candidates with 39.2% of the vote. But some Caldwell residents raised questions the next day about whether that satisfied city code. The 1989 code says the candidate needs a "majority" of votes to win and cites a state code that outlines the runoff process.
Caldwell officials didn't clear up the confusion or call for a runoff election until Nov. 8, after consulting with the city's legal staff and county and state officials — and just hours after Beechler formally requested a runoff.
Beechler had earned 30.5% of the vote, while the incumbent Stadick earned 30.2%. Stadick did not request a recount.
McGee later said he and his campaign team believed he had won, but he wouldn't challenge the call for a runoff election.
Beechler, the Idaho Democratic Party chair, has said she believes there was demand for a runoff after this election due to McGee's history in the Senate.
Caldwell has not held a runoff election since the 1989 ordinance was adopted, yet there have been several city council candidates who have won with less than 50% of the vote since then. City officials have said those elected officials hold or have held "their offices legitimately and legally," because they "took office in good faith under the prevailing application of City Code, and in the absence of any objection or election contest."
CAMPAIGN CLAIMS
McGee has criticized Beechler for her involvement with the Idaho Democratic Party. McGee said Beechler was trying to turn a nonpartisan race partisan after claiming an Idaho Democratic Party official requested a list of absentee and early voters, and the party later contacted those voters to urge them to vote for Beechler.
Beechler denied she was trying to make the election a partisan race. She responded that, as chairwoman, she was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the Idaho Democratic Party, so she was not involved in absentee or early-vote collection. She added that it is “standard practice” for political organizations to seek absentee and early voter information, and the Idaho Democratic Party does it for elections in multiple counties.
Stadick, who lost his bid for reelection, considered endorsing Beechler in the runoff but told the Idaho Press in an email Tuesday he decided against it. However, Stadick told Beechler he would vote for her if she promised to remain conservative in her council decisions.
Stadick said he did not consider endorsing McGee, based on his history in the Senate.
Stadick and Beechler met Nov. 12 to discuss issues Stadick valued in an incoming council member, such as urban renewal spending, impact fees and conservative budgeting. He said they were on the same page about most of the issues.
Stadick also told Beechler it was important to him that she not promote "her lifestyle" on the council — referring Beechler's marriage to a woman. He later explained he did not want Beechler, if elected, to push for more diversity on the council. He said Beechler agreed.
Meanwhile, McGee earned an endorsement from former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who was governor while McGee served in the Senate. In a press release, Otter said he supported McGee based on his conservative background.
"Caldwell needs strong, conservative leadership in the City Council," Otter said in the release. "There’s no doubt that he is the right person for the job."
Caldwell City Councilwoman Shannon Ozuna and Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, have also endorsed McGee.
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
During the runoff campaign period, two political action committees were formed, each of them opposing one of the candidates.
One PAC, the Informed Voters of Caldwell, issued a press release on Nov. 15 asking McGee to concede the race, based on McGee's past actions in the Senate. McGee did not concede.
However, that group issued the press release before officially filing as a PAC, according to Caldwell City Clerk Debbie Geyer. After she heard about the group, Geyer said she notified the members and they filed as of Nov. 19. Geyer said the group was not penalized.
Following the press release, the PAC has been active on social media, attacking parts of McGee's campaign and encouraging voters not to elect him.
Another group, the Concerned Citizens of Caldwell, filed as a PAC against Beechler. The group sent out a political mailer last week attacking Beechler for being a Democrat.
The mailer read, "If you like Bernie (Sanders) and Obama... You will love Beechler."
The group's original name — Concerned Citizens of Canyon County — raised confusion after duplicating the name of an existing nonprofit. The Concerned Citizens of Canyon County was listed on the mailer as the group that paid for the mailer.
Matt Durham, the treasurer of the PAC according to the mailer, completed the committee filing with the city of Caldwell on Nov. 12.
Ron Harriman, chairman of the actual Concerned Citizens of Canyon County, said the nonprofit had no part in the mailer and, to his knowledge, Durham had never been a member of the group.
In response to the mailer, Harriman said the nonprofit consulted with its legal counsel and contacted the Caldwell clerk. Geyer, the clerk, said the committee was notified and changed its name to the Concerned Citizens of Caldwell as of Nov. 19.
Caldwell resident Sarah Larsen planned to hold a forum between McGee and Beechler last week, in the same format as one she organized before the general election where any Caldwell resident could ask candidates whatever question they liked. However, McGee did not respond to Larsen's invitation, so the event was cancelled.
McGee also did not attend Larsen's previous forum due to a conflicting commitment. At that forum, topics ranged from Hispanic engagement to urban renewal spending. But one resident, Kristianna McAlister, brought up McGee's past in the Senate and said she would be "extremely disappointed" in Caldwell if he was elected. McAlister later filed the paperwork to form the Informed Voters of Caldwell committee.
CITY CODE
Caldwell officials plan to address the wording of the 1989 ordinance at its the city council's Dec. 16 meeting, Geyer said.
The word "majority" isn't the only source of confusion with the code. McGee's legal counsel, former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy, said the term "qualified electors" also poses a problem because that refers to all registered voters — not just the voters who participated in an election.
To win an election, Leroy said, a candidate would need over 50% of votes from all registered voters. Yet, typically, only 20% to 30% of registered voters cast ballots in any Caldwell City Council election.
“By that standard, correctly interpreted, no person has been lawfully elected to the Caldwell City Council since that law was put on the books in 1989,” Leroy wrote in an email.
Caldwell officials have stood by their decision to ask the Canyon County clerk to conduct a runoff election.
“Both candidates have been very gracious as the City has worked with an old ordinance and the multiple interpretations asserted," Mayor Garret Nancolas said in a prepared statement Nov. 11.