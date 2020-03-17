CALDWELL — Caldwell City Council unanimously voted to amend city code Monday night to clarify how council members are elected, eliminating the possibility of future runoff elections.
The decision came three months after a controversial runoff election — the first in the city's history — between now Councilman John McGee and Evangeline Beechler. City officials called for a runoff election following confusion from the public about the language in city code regarding how council members are elected.
"It is my sincere hope that this ordinance is so crystal clear that it could not possibly raise any question about its interpretation," city attorney Mark Hilty said Monday.
The new language adopted into city code reads, "The candidate with the highest number of votes shall be declared elected."
The code's previous language, which was adopted in 1989, read, "Members of the Caldwell city council shall be elected by a majority of the qualified electors as established by Idaho Code."
Residents questioned how the terms "majority" and "qualified electors" were defined, and if that meant a runoff election was necessary in the Seat 6 Caldwell City Council race between McGee and Beechler.
In the November general election, McGee received the most votes, but failed to get more than 50% of the vote, with the rest of the votes spread out between Beechler and the incumbent Chuck Stadick. Council members had previously been elected with less than 50% of the vote, but Caldwell officials said the code was not violated because the candidates were elected "in good faith" that the code was followed correctly and there was no objection to their election.
“The City Attorney’s Office has advised Caldwell that because such candidates took office in good faith under the prevailing application of City Code, and in the absence of any objection or election contest, they hold their offices legitimately and legally,” a city press release from November said.
McGee's election raised objections from voters, as his past history in office ended with him resigning in disgrace and pleading guilty to sexually harassing a female Senate staffer in 2012. He spent 39 days in jail after being sentenced to up to 88 days.
One council member referred to the amendment as "The McGee bill" at Monday's meeting. McGee voted in support of the amendment.
Councilman Dennis Callsen asked Hilty if Caldwell's city code on mayoral elections also left the possibility of a runoff election. Hilty said he didn't think so, but he would review the code to be sure.
"That's a good question," Hilty said.