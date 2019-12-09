NAMPA — Jacob Bower, who was elected to Seat 6 on Nampa City Council Nov. 5, recorded more campaign contributions than any other Nampa City Council candidate, according to the most recent round of campaign finance reports that were due Dec. 5.
Bower’s report shows he collected $10,365 throughout his campaign. His contributors have included current Seat 6 Councilman Bruce Skaug, who did not seek reelection, and developer and former gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist.
The most recent reports filed with the Nampa city clerk cover the period between Oct. 21 and Nov. 15, along with the total contributions each candidate had collected throughout their campaign up to that point.
Bower spent $9,469.84 throughout his campaign, largely on advertising, campaign literature, postage and general operational expenses.
Bower won the Seat 6 election with 58%, or 3,749 votes, while his opponent, Scott Glover, received 41%, or 2,621 votes.
Glover collected $2,535 in donations throughout his campaign. He did not record any new contributions in his most recent report. Glover’s contributions included a $570 loan from himself.
Throughout the election, Glover spent $2,366.44, all of which went toward advertising and campaign literature.
Incumbent Councilwoman Sandi Levi won reelection to Seat 4 with 59%, or 3,878 votes. Jeff Cornilles received 25%, or 1,679 votes, while Michael Gable received 15%, or 1,007 votes.
Levi collected $3,690 in contributions throughout her campaign. Her most recent report shows she brought in $650 between Oct. 21 and Nov. 15.
Over the course of her campaign, Levi’s contributions came from local figures such as former Nampa Mayor and current Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale, local boutique Story & Company and Concerned Citizens of Canyon County committee member Hubert Osborne.
Throughout the election, Levi spent $3,523.52, mostly on advertising expenses.
Though he received the fewest votes, Gable recorded the most contributions of the three Seat 4 candidates, with $4,270, according to his most recent report. Most of his funding came from a $3,250 loan from himself and Toni Acarregui-Gable, which were included in his Oct. 10 report. Other contributions have come from Hubble Homes and Snake River Valley Building Contractor’s Association PAC.
Throughout his campaign, Gable spent $4,268.97, largely on advertising.
Cornilles collected $2,081.59 in contributions throughout his campaign. In his most recent report, he recorded one unitemized contribution of $31.59. Past contributors included business owner Donald Brandt and developer Mike Mussell. Skaug also contributed to Cornilles’ campaign.
Cornilles spent all $2,081.59 throughout the election, largely on advertising and campaign literature.
Councilman Darl Bruner, who ran unopposed for his reelection to Seat 2, reported no new contributions in his most recent report. His only expenditure was $40 he contributed to himself to pay for his filing fee, which was reported on Oct. 10.