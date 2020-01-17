CALDWELL — Caldwell’s efforts toward revitalization will be thrown into the spotlight in an upcoming book that’s part of a series by authors David Gamble and Patty Heyda on community revitalization efforts across the U.S.
Gamble, who also works as a lecturer on urban planning for Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, spent about five days in Caldwell last week to learn about the community and meet with officials to discuss the city’s history. Gamble said he hopes to publish the book in 2021.
As part of his research, Gamble spent two hours interviewing Caldwell’s longtime mayor, Garret Nancolas, during his visit. When Nancolas first heard Gamble wanted to feature Caldwell in his book, he said it was both humbling and validating for an outside expert to recognize all the hard work that went into Caldwell’s revitalization.
“It’s kind of like one of those goose-bump moments,” Nancolas said.
Caldwell has experienced something of a rebirth over the past year with the opening of Indian Creek Plaza downtown and a boom in industrial development at Sky Ranch Business Park. But Nancolas said the city’s recent progress has been years in the making, and he and Gamble covered a wide range of subjects during their conversation.
In a phone interview Thursday, Gamble said the book aims to examine common struggles towns across the U.S. are facing as well as celebrate towns that are having success. Caldwell’s story, Gamble said, will mostly be focused on the city’s success.
Although the city is flourishing now, Nancolas said it’s no secret Caldwell had to overcome some major obstacles to get to the point it’s at today. He said in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Caldwell was dealing with a high crime rate and its infrastructure was struggling. Particularly, the city’s wastewater treatment plant was in desperate need for upgrades.
“We didn’t really have the capacity to grow,” Nancolas said.
Caldwell invested about $8 million in its water and sewer systems, Nancolas said, and started a community policing initiative and worked with the state Legislature to reduce crime. Slowly but surely, Caldwell’s reputation improved among the general public.
Gamble said he was also interested in learning more about how uncovering Indian Creek served as a catalyst for Caldwell’s revitalization downtown. He said he first learned about Caldwell’s story when he read about how the city uncovered the creek, which began in 2004, in another book. He said it’s difficult for a city of any size to uncover a stretch of water that has been buried for a long time, and he wanted to learn more about how that happened.
Before he visited Caldwell, Gamble said he was under the impression that uncovering Indian Creek was the key factor in Caldwell’s success. But after visiting the community and meeting with officials, he realized there was much more that went into it.
Gamble said the sustained leadership of Nancolas, who has been Caldwell’s mayor for more than two decades, helped facilitate the growth and development within the city. Many other projects can lose momentum and sometimes never get finished when a new mayor takes office with a different vision.
Gamble said he also learned from Caldwell’s Economic Development Director Steve Fultz that Sky Ranch Business Park generates enough revenue to subsidize some of the development downtown.
Nancolas said one of the key factors in Caldwell’s success was the development of the city’s urban renewal agency, which started in 1998 and helped fund some of the major infrastructure improvements Caldwell needed.
“A vision without a plan is only a dream,” Nancolas said. “But a vision without a funding mechanism is a hallucination.”
Gamble and Heyda plan to feature about 10 to 12 towns in the book, and Gamble said he and Heyda have not finished talking to everyone they need to yet.
The authors’ first book, “Rebuilding the American City,” analyzed the successes and struggles of cities with more than 100,000 people. The next book will examine smaller towns of about 50,000 people or less. Although Caldwell’s population is about 60,000 people, Gamble said that qualifies. The third book in the series will aim to examine general regions.