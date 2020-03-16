Editor's note: The Idaho Press is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus coverage. If you would like to support our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com.
Ada and Canyon counties and most of the cities within their borders are following the state's lead and declaring a state of emergency.
"The decision to approve disaster emergency declarations is not a result of a dire or immediate need for resources," according to a joint press release issued by Ada County. "It is being done now — ahead of any crisis — so communities can proactively pursue additional resources that might be needed to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19 in the weeks and months to come.
The number of confirmed cases in Idaho remains at five.
Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Greenleaf, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Star and Wilder are making such declarations Monday, and Parma is scheduled to later this week.
In making their emergency declarations Monday, Nampa and Boise mayors announced additional closures and changes to city operations.
NAMPA CLOSURES
Nampa City Council ratified the state of emergency declaration at the council's latest meeting Monday night. The state of emergency will be effective through April 6, when the council's next regular meeting is scheduled. The council can decide to extend the state of emergency at that meeting.
Nampa City Hall will be closed to the public starting Tuesday. Staff will still respond to email and phone communication.
Nampa adopted an emergency resolution last week prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more at the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center. Since then, the Nampa Public Library announced it would be closed March 16-31. Meal service and events at the Nampa Senior Center were also canceled until March 31. Senior center officials said curbside service for to-go meals will be available starting Monday.
"We did that because we love our seniors," Mayor Debbie Kling said at the meeting.
The Nampa Recreation Center will also close to the public, effective at 10 p.m. Monday. Ridgecrest Golf Club and Centennial Golf Course will remain open with limited services. The Centennial Senior Golf Association is suspended beginning March 18, and the club houses will be closed apart from check-ins and concessions.
The city will post updates to cityofnampa.us/coronavirus.
"I always hope that we look back and decide that we over-prepared than under-prepared," Councilwoman Jean Mutchie said at the meeting. "This is hard, there’s no easy answer."
BOISE CLOSURES
Boise, starting Tuesday morning, is restricting public access to all city facilities except the airport, until further notice. City services will still be available through call-in, online and mail. City council will meet virtually for Tuesday's meeting.
Closures include:
- City Hall
- City Hall West
- Boise Public Library facilities, including the Main Library and each branch library
- Fort Boise, including the Dick Eardley Senior Center (Meals on Wheels meals will still be provided through curbside pick-up service)
- School-based Community Centers
- Idaho IceWorld
- Zoo Boise
- Quail Hollow and Warm Springs Golf Courses
All citywide public programming and public outreach will be cancelled until further notice. This includes:
- Parks and Recreation activities, classes, events and leagues
- All Library and Arts & History programs and events
- All public open house, town halls or other similar gatherings, including city-hosted neighborhood meetings
There will be no special event permits issues for eight weeks; however, city staff will continue to process and be ready when appropriate. Mayor Lauren McLean encourages community events of 50 or more people to be postponed in the interest of public safety.