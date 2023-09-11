The filing period has concluded for Nampa’s first-ever district-based elections, with a total of nine Nampa City Council candidates throwing their names into the ring. On Nov. 7, Nampa voters will select councilors for districts 2, 4 and 6.
District 2 had two candidates file: Natalie Jangula and Troy Keith.
Jangula currently holds a District 3 council seat and has served two of the four years of her term. She is rerunning in District 2 in accordance with the new district-based elections.
If she wins District 2, she will step down from her current seat and begin a new four-year term. If she loses, she can serve out the remainder of her four-year term.
Jangula filed on Aug. 28 and Keith filed on Sept. 5.
District 4 had two candidates: Amy Hannu and Dale Reynolds.
Reynolds currently holds Seat 4 which is up for reelection with his term expiring.
Both Hannu and Reynolds filed on Aug. 28.
District 6 had five candidates: Sebastian D. Griffin, David Lambert, Jennifer B. Niles, Margie Potter and Isacc Solis. The District 6 seat has been vacant since former councilmember Jacob Bower submitted his resignation on June 1.
Griffin ran for the Idaho House of Representatives in 2022 but lost in the primary election.
Griffin filed on Sept. 5, Lambert on Sept. 6, Niles on Aug. 30, Potter on Aug. 28 and Solis on Aug. 28.
Voters will only be able to vote within their district. The city’s online district viewer page can be used to help residents determine their voting district.
Haadiya Tariq is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She focuses on Nampa, Caldwell and Canyon County. You can follow her on Twitter @HaadiyaTariq or email her at htariq@idahopress.com.