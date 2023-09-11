Nampa City Hall
The filing period has concluded for Nampa’s first-ever district-based elections, with a total of nine Nampa City Council candidates throwing their names into the ring. On Nov. 7, Nampa voters will select councilors for districts 2, 4 and 6.

District 2 had two candidates file: Natalie Jangula and Troy Keith.

