CALDWELL — The Canyon County Elections Office announced Friday it will open five consolidated voting locations for the Nov. 3 election.
The following locations will be available to voters for Election Day voting and in-person early voting that begins Oct. 19 and ends Oct. 30.
- O’Connor Field House: S 22nd Ave, Caldwell
- Celebration Church: 2121 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa
- Oregon Trail Church of God: 23057 Old Hwy 30, Caldwell
- Melba Valley Senior Center: 115 Base Line Rd, Melba
- Notus High School (Old Gym): 25260 Notus Rd, Notus
The five consolidated locations are not precinct-specific as in typical elections, so any eligible Canyon County voter can cast their ballot at any of the five sites. ADA accommodations such as curbside voting will also be available at each location.
“This was not an easy decision to make, but one that we felt was in the best interest of Canyon County voters,” said Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto in a press release. “We frankly don’t have enough experienced poll workers to open locations in all 64 precincts, so this was our best option to help ensure a smooth voting process both on Election Day and during the early voting period.”
Yamamoto said in the release that the five locations were chosen for their ample parking and ability to distance voters from one another.
The elections office is still finalizing the details and hours of operation for in-person early voting the five locations, but hopes to have each open past 5 p.m. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
All voters are encouraged to preregister to vote ahead of the Oct. 9 deadline by visiting idahovotes.gov. Voters can also use the site to request an absentee ballot and check on the status of their absentee ballot request. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned after the deadline will be considered invalid and will not be counted.