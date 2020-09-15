CALDWELL — Canyon County will not take Gov. Little's CARES Act funding for public safety.
County commissioners and county elected officials Monday agreed there are too many unanswered questions about the CARES Act funding and what it can be used for, and decided to draft a letter to the governor declining the funding.
The governor's plan is to use $200 million in federal coronavirus aid to reimburse cities' and counties' public safety personnel costs related to COVID-19 for a 10-month period, on the condition they didn't raise property tax rates next fiscal year. Canyon County would have qualified for around $10 million.
There has been conflicting guidance around the proper uses for the CARES Act funding, said Zach Wagoner, Canyon County controller. He said the U.S. Treasury guidance says funds can be used for expenses reasonably necessary for coronavirus response, while the Office of the Inspector General states documentation for payroll expenses must be available to prove the expenses were related to COVID-19.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told commissioners he would not be able to certify that the public safety work his department has been doing over the past six months has been different than the work done before the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am not in favor or being a part of this, and I am not going to have my office be a part of it," Donahue said.
County Clerk Chris Yamamoto also voiced opposition to the funding, saying he would love to take the funding but believes "it is not a fit for us" and that it is going to be "trouble down the road."
The worst-case scenario Yamamoto foresees is that the county takes the CARES Act funding, but does not understand its uses and ends up having to pay it back.
"We have been hearing cautions all along," Commissioner Tom Dale said.
Neighboring Ada County is looking to take $16.4 million in CARES Act funding for costs associated with the jail, Central District Health and juvenile services, according to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
"With guidance from the Treasury, we believe we can prove in an audit that our work is substantially different enough to be impacted by CARES," McGrane told the Ada County Commission on Tuesday.
Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek wanted to assure the public that the county is not taking the funding because the language has not been clear enough for them to take it confidently. Commissioner Pam White has been opposed to taking the funding since the county signed a letter of intent to participate in the program in July.
The Canyon County 2021 budget did not include CARES Act funding. The commissioners voiced their decision to opt out of the program, but said if drastically different information comes out before the CARES Act funding decision deadline, Sept. 21, they could still opt into the program.
Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank contributed to this report.