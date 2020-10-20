CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking additional information in a fatal hit-and-run case that occurred earlier this month on Ustick Road in Nampa.
Christian Zumano-Aguilera, 22, was arrested following the incident on Oct. 4, which resulted in the death of Albert Guerrero, 66, of Nampa, who died at the scene near the Northside Boulevard intersection.
Initially, Zumano-Aguilera was charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident. The two felonies later were dropped during the 22-year-old's arraignment on Oct. 7. His $1 million bond also was reduced to $1,000.
Joe Decker, a spokesman with Canyon County, said the charges were dropped once "additional evidence came forward."
Deputies took Zumano-Aguilera into custody after they were contacted by the Nampa Police Department. The agency had arrested Zumano-Aguilera suspicion of DUI and failure to provide insurance in the same area Guerrero's body was located.
Deputies then obtained a search warrant for Zumano-Aguilera’s vehicle and allegedly found evidence linking the car to the scene of the fatal hit-and-run crash, prompting the now dropped charges.
"After reevaluating previously acquired evidence, the prosecutor promptly dismissed the manslaughter and hit-and-run charges previously filed against my client. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and I urge anyone with additional information to please come forward," the 22-year-old's attorney Matt Hanson told the Idaho Press on Tuesday.
Hours before Guerrero was killed, Canyon County detectives learned the 66-year-old had just been released from St. Luke's Medical Center in Nampa.
Detectives said video evidence indicates Guerrero left the area on foot at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, heading north on Midland Boulevard and then east on Ustick Road. At the time, he had been wearing a blue hospital smock. Guerrero is believed to have been attempting to walk to his home in the 1000 block of First Street South.
Detectives ask anyone who saw Guerrero that day or in the early hours of Oct. 4 to call 208-454-7480. They also are requesting any vehicle dash footage from individuals who traveled in the area between 7:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 3, as well as any surveillance video from homeowners.
"The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time," according to a news release issued Monday by the sheriff's office.