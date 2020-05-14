CALDWELL — After spending the last few months implementing a platform to host meetings open to the public without risking exposure to COVID-19, Canyon County officials can now host meetings using Webex. The platform allows people to register online and attend any meeting open to the public, and provide input through their device’s microphone.
Computer and smartphone users can access the county’s Webex meetings from the county website, canyonco.org, by clicking on the Land Use Hearings tab or by clicking on the Board of Canyon County Commissioner’s agenda.
Some meetings have been scheduled for later in May, but there are meetings open to the public over the next two weeks.
Land use hearings are scheduled to start coming before the commissioners May 26. The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to restart hearings on May 28.
Joe Decker, spokesman for Canyon County said the office also plans to post public hearings on its YouTube page. He said the YouTube option will be easier to use and there will be a phone number for people who want to testify over the phone instead of through Webex.
People are also able to visit county meetings in person. Decker said county staff have moved chairs around in the Board of Canyon County Commissioners meeting room to ensure they are a safe distance from one another.
To register to participate in a Webex meeting, people need to find the county’s Webex agenda, canyonco.webex.com, and click on the item they would like to listen to. In the agenda item, there is an option to register. The registration includes requesting a person’s first name, last name and email address.
Before the meeting, the registered participant will get an email that gives them access codes, a link to the meeting and a password for the meeting. Once the participant clicks on the link, they will be prompted to download the Webex app and once it is downloaded they will be in the online meeting. The participant will likely enter the meeting muted, but can ask the host to unmute them if public input is required.