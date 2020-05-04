CALDWELL — Canyon County public safety officials will discuss the death of a 9-year-old girl in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today at Justice Park in Caldwell.
Daralyn Johnson was raped and drowned in February 1982, according to past Idaho Press stories. Johnson had been walking to school in Nampa when she was kidnapped. Her body was found in a drainage ditch some days later.
Charles Irvin Fain, a neighbor of the Johnson's, ultimately was convicted of her murder and given the death penalty in 1983, the Idaho Press reported. However, Fain, who always maintained his innocence, was exonerated and released from prison in 2001 — almost two decades later — after DNA testing found the hairs on the victim’s remains didn't belong to him.
No one has since been charged in the case.
Canyon County Prosecutor Brian Taylor and Sheriff Kieran Donahue will speak at today's conference. Officials said the venue — which is located on Albany Street, just across from the Canyon County Administration Building and Courthouse — has enough room, so "media is encouraged to maintain social distancing guidelines." No other information was provided.
This is a developing story and will be updated.