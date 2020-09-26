CALDWELL — Canyon County officials announced the appointment of a new magistrate judge Friday.
Chad Gulstrom of Nampa will fill the open position created by the retirement of former 3rd District Magistrate Judge James Schiller.
Gulstrom, who is expected to start in November, was selected from a pool of 10 applicants, eight of whom were interviewed Wednesday by the 3rd District Magistrate Commission at the Canyon County Administration Building in Caldwell.
A graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law in 1997, Gulstrom worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Canyon County for 3.5 years before transitioning to private practice, handing criminal and family law matters since December 2001.
But what types of cases does a magistrate judge specifically handle? How are they chosen, and who makes that decision?
RESPONSIBILITIES
Magistrates hear "less serious criminal matters," such as misdemeanor offenses and infractions or citations (like a traffic violation), according to Idaho code. They handle civil cases where the amount of money involved doesn't exceed $10,000, as well as any small claims cases where the money being sought is less than $4,000.
A magistrate also is responsible for holding preliminary hearings to determine whether to bind over — setting a bond amount — and send a defendant to the district court for a trial on a felony charge if they determine there is probable cause. They can issue arrest and search warrants.
Other types of cases they oversee include habeas corpus proceedings (determining whether someone's imprisonment or detention was lawful), probate cases (wills and estates), juvenile cases and domestic relation cases, such as divorce, alimony, child support and custody.
SELECTION PROCESS
Unlike a district judge, a magistrate is initially appointed, not elected, to the position for a period of 18 months. After that, they can serve a subsequent term of four years if selected by residents in a county retention election.
Per Idaho law, 87 magistrates are authorized in the state. In the 3rd Judicial District — which encompasses Canyon, Payette, Gem, Washington, Adams and Owyhee counties — there are 11 magistrates and five district judges.
A district's magistrate commission is responsible for selecting a candidate. The commission is comprised of:
- The chairman of the board of county commissioners of each county in the district or a member of the board designated by the chairman.
- The mayors of three municipalities, one of whom must be from a city with more than 10,000 residents, appointed by the governor.
- Two qualified electors (someone who is registered to vote) residing within the district who are appointed by the governor.
- The administrative judge of the district or a district judge who is designated by the administrative judge.
- Two attorneys nominated by the bar associations in the district and appointed by the Idaho State Bar.
- A magistrate judge in the district.
- A county clerk in the district appointed by the administrative judge.
The 3rd District Court in May announced that 10 people had applied to fill the vacancy left by Schiller. The court sent evaluation questionnaires regarding the applicants to attorneys throughout the state, and invited members of the public to fill out a public comment form in person or over email between May 11 and 25.
During Wednesday's interviews, each member of the commission asked the candidates a series of questions, about 15-20, that focused on their knowledge of Idaho's legal code, hypothetical courtroom situations, personal qualities and professional experience.
The interviews, along with the candidates' individual resumes, led the panel, 15 of whom were present, to select Gulstrom.
In order to apply to be a magistrate, a person must be at least 30 years old and a U.S. citizen, and live in Idaho for at least two continuous years. They also must have a license to practice law and be in good standing as an active or judicial member of the Idaho State Bar for two continuous years prior to applying. If chosen, the person, if they aren't already, will need to move to the specific county where they were appointed.