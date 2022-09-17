2C Kids logo

Thanks to additional funding through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant program, $750,000 was recently donated to the 2C Kids Succeed Early Learning Collaborative.

A portion of the grant will go to helping the Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center as they serve 20 more children and hire a certified teacher, helping 2C Kids continue to build a healthy community for Canyon County children, according to a press release.

