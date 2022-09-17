Thanks to additional funding through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant program, $750,000 was recently donated to the 2C Kids Succeed Early Learning Collaborative.
A portion of the grant will go to helping the Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center as they serve 20 more children and hire a certified teacher, helping 2C Kids continue to build a healthy community for Canyon County children, according to a press release.
In 2019, 75.8% of 4-5-year-olds in Canyon County were not receiving any formal education, the press release said.
“This grant — coupled with the support of our patrons and community partners — has allowed Nampa School District to expand services and support for our preschool students over the past few years,” said Ben Kincheloe, Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center principal, in a press release. “We have added two inclusive/integrated classrooms and one general education classroom to our district preschool options, as well as family classes at the Nampa Public Library.”
2C Kids is composed of educators, business and municipal leaders, and other nonprofit organizations. The organization works to address early childhood trauma by providing preschool services, learning material upgrades and supports access to family outreach and financial assistance programs.