CALDWELL — The Canyon County Elections Office on Friday mailed out the final round of absentee ballots for the May primary election — at least that’s what officials thought at the time.
Late Friday, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction giving Idaho voters more time — until Tuesday — to request absentee ballots for the May primary election. May 19 was the deadline to request a ballot, but the Secretary of State’s website crashed several times that day, which prompted the Nicholas Jones for Congress campaign to ask the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho to grant emergency injunctive relief in order to extend the deadline to 8 p.m. May 26.
Even though the county could receive some more ballot requests before Tuesday, Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said earlier Friday that it is best for voters whose ballots have been mailed out in the last round, to drop off their ballots at the elections office to ensure the votes are counted by June 2.
The Friday mailing consisted of 12,084 ballots, a county press release said.
“We estimate it takes about one week for voters to receive their ballots in the mail,” Yamamoto said. “So for those in this last round, there probably isn’t going to be enough time for them to vote their ballots and return them to us in the mail. I would recommend instead that voters drop their voted ballots in the mail slot at our Elections Office. It’s available 24/7, and it’s a way to ensure your ballot gets in before the deadline.”
The elections office received 43,325 absentee ballot requests. As of Friday, approximately 14,000 of those ballots have been returned and received.