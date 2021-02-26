CALDWELL — Canyon County is growing its DMV staff to help lines move quickly.
The Board of Canyon County Commissioners on Wednesday approved the use of property taxes to fund four full-time Division of Motor Vehicles staff members and two temporary positions.
The new employees will help address the growing customer base at the DMV and the backlog of work that came from the difficult rollout of the new Idaho Transportation Department software system.
The estimated total cost for the new positions is $121,000, Canyon County Assessor Brian Stender previously told commissioners. The money will come from the county's general fund. Wednesday was the final step in the process of making the funding available.
Originally, Stender asked commissioners to increase the administrative fee for motor vehicle transactions to fund the positions, but the need was immediate, so he instead requested property tax funds. Stender said he will look at the administrative fee increases during next budget season.
The motor vehicles division is estimating with the new employees it can service an additional 130 people per day, increasing the number of people served to 430 per day. The motor vehicles department typically served 800 customers per day before the state's GEM software system was implemented in October.
The staff is only for the motor vehicles side of the DMV, not the driver's license side, which is run by the sheriff's office.
ITD has offered to assist counties with the software transition through various means, including taking all of the registration renewals off their hands and pitching in with dealer title work, said Alberto Gonzalez, ITD Department of Motor Vehicles administrator.
Even with ITD's assistance, Stender said the department needs the additional six employees to assist current staff with transactions.
The positions were approved unanimously on Wednesday.