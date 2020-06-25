BOISE — Twenty-one middle and high schools in Idaho will each receive a $2,500 'Sources for Strength' grant aimed at preventing youth suicide, the Idaho State Department of Education announced Wednesday.
"Sources of Strength is a peer-based program that addresses students’ social-emotional and mental health needs and trains students to help each other," Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a prepared statement. "Sources of Strength cultivates supportive relationships with adults and builds the protective strengths children need, such as hope, persistence and the understanding that it’s OK to ask for help."
Local schools to receive a grant are Anser Charter School in Garden City, Initial Point High School in Kuna, Inspire Connections Academy in Boise and North Star Charter School in Eagle.
Twelve of the schools will receive funding through the Garrett Lee Smith State/Tribal Suicide Prevention and Early Intervention Grant Program, and the other nine schools will receive state funds through a subgrant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The Sources of Strength program has been implemented in 105 Idaho middle and high schools since 2013. It is part of the Idaho Lives Project — a partnership between the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention Program and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. More information can be found at sourcesofstrength.org.