For the second consecutive year, there could be a new sheriff in charge of Ada County.
Still, some familiar names will be on the ballot.
Matt Clifford will be back in the running. The incumbent Republican was appointed sheriff last year after former sheriff Steve Bartlett resigned on Memorial Day, just months after his reelection.
Doug Traubel is another candidate who drew headlines last year, after garnering community support despite making anti-Semitic remarks and questioning rape victim data during the appointment process with Ada County commissioners.
And then a newcomer to the field, Victor McCraw, is running as a Democrat with nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.
Here is what the candidates will campaign on leading up to the May 17 primary election.
MATT CLIFFORD
In 2021, Ada County commissioners voted 2-1 to appoint Matt Clifford as sheriff.
Clifford has been with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office since 2000 and is Ada County’s 39th sheriff, according to the county's website.
Clifford has collected the most donations for his campaign, garnering $24,411 as of Friday, according to Ada County finance reports. Traubel has $6,324 while McCraw has no donations listed.
Clifford said he is primarily running on a platform of public safety, seeking to provide adequate protection as community growth remains a constant theme in Ada County and the Treasure Valley.
“The people that call 911 or have an emergency, they don't care what color your shirt is, what your patch looks like, or how many points are on the star of the badge. They just don't care," he said. "They want emergency services, they want a cop. We should all be treating it like that.”
During his time in office, Clifford said he has made a significant effort to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies. Working and training jointly with fire departments, emergency medical services and police around the area has proved to be worth its time, according to Clifford.
For example, a collaborative training with all law enforcement agencies simultaneously to prepare them for an incident like a mass shooting is one of Clifford’s projects — he said just last week he received “glowing reviews” from other officers who participated.
“I want to make sure we have those good relationships so that we can give prompt and efficient service to the public,” Clifford said. “We have to make sure that the whole system is working — otherwise, it breaks down for people.”
Clifford’s goals center around finishing projects like jail expansion. He also wants to bolster pre- and post-trial programs for people serving time in or out of jail. These programs, he said, can be anything from managing substance abuse to managing certain types of behavior.
“I'd like to see how we can offer those programs through the sheriff's office, but outside the jail as well,” he said.
DOUG TRAUBEL
Running on a Constitutionalist platform, Traubel told the Idaho Press that if the federal government were to pass a law to take away someone’s AR-15, he would lean on the Idaho Constitution, and not enforce federal law.
However, Article VI, paragraph two of the U.S. Constitution — the Supremacy Clause — establishes that the federal Constitution and federal law generally take precedence over state laws and even state constitutions.
With that said, the constitutional sheriff movement is focused on the idea that in a county, the sheriff is the ultimate law enforcement authority, according to Politico Magazine. A central focus of Traubel's campaign is what he refers to as “a Marxist war on cops” — just recently, Traubel advocated against bias training for police officers, calling it “Critical Race Theory for cops.”
Traubel worked for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from 1994 to 2003 and was an investigator at the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office from 2003 to 2019.
“I will stop this Marxist brainwashing,” he said in a Facebook video on March 18.
Another rule or law he told the Idaho Press he wouldn’t enforce is masks in courthouses, because Traubel said, said it violates the Constitution and someone’s right to have access to the courts.
Traubel said one of the number of issues he wants to address is public safety amid the recurring and rapid growth in the Treasure Valley.
Traubel would also like to institute classes on the constitutional oath and other Constitution training as well as form a citizen group to “observe and report” certain incidents.
“I will literally partner with the public as force multipliers to assist me in defending our quality of life,” Traubel said in an email to the Idaho Press. “This includes expanding the reserve deputy program and other creative citizen partnerships.”
Traubel's previous effort to obtain the position drew significant controversy.
In public interviews with the Ada County commissioners during last year's appointment process, Traubel blamed Jewish people for actions the Soviets took during the World War II era, said many aspects of the war and Nazi Germany were exaggerated, and suggested at least 50% of rape allegations are false.
Following his remarks, he received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
In response to the attention he received over the interview, Traubel told a conservative news website that the questions he faced from the commissioners felt more like accusations. He defended his comments.
“While the Jewish population in Nazi Germany was one of the victim classes, it was the villain class in the Soviet Union,” he said in the interview.
“I've written provocative things, thought-provoking things. I think in a free society, we should test the First Amendment,” Traubel told the Idaho Press in a recent interview.
In an article on Traubel’s website, he addresses rape allegations, suggesting that 83% result in no conviction due to false accusation, rather than lack of evidence and questioning a victim’s credibility.
A review of research done by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center found that the prevalence of false reporting of sexual assaults is somewhere between 2% and 10%.
VICTOR MCCRAW
McCraw said he wants to be worthy of the trust and respect he sees of citizens towards law enforcement in Idaho.
He believes his experience — graduating from the FBI academy, nearly 30 years in law enforcement, being a certified paramedic and the executive director at Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, the project manager for the National Decertification Index, work with the NAACP and other areas of training — has shaped him into the best candidate for Ada County sheriff. He moved to Idaho in 2014 after a career in law enforcement in Arizona.
At the moment, he is a consultant for Green Night Consulting, LLC.
McCraw said some of his goals are making sure law enforcement officials can be the very best at what they do, and maintaining a good relationship within the community. McCraw believes his experience in training officers through law enforcement ethics and cultural awareness is something that would benefit the area.
More population growth tends to bring more crime, he said, so sustaining a good relationship with both citizens and employees is important.
“Doing business in a way where we're continuously — every single day with every single citizen — worthy of that trust and respect is our concern. Whether that respect is forthcoming or not, makes no difference in the way that I intend to sheriff or expect deputies to do their jobs,” he said.
Additionally, McCraw said he has preached throughout his career that law enforcement officials are great problem solvers, and he believes they should do the job in such a way that maintains dignity and respect.
“How you do what you do is just as important as what you do,” he said.
McCraw also wants to utilize every resource available, including local businesses, citizens, medical personnel and even psychological personnel to help with mental health awareness.
He believes in training law enforcement in such a way that is formed around equal protection and awareness so there are no cautionary tales to come about from a prospective incident. McCraw said he knows what to look for when it comes to problems in law enforcement, and he believes he has the right eye.
“Idaho is unique. And I think its uniqueness is one of its strengths. The struggle is not to let your uniqueness become a weakness,” he said. “It will become a weakness if you put blinders on and you don't pay attention to the change that's happening around you.”