Election 2022 Logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


District 10 voters will choose between two Middleton residents — Bob Solomon, a Democrat, and Tammy Nichols, a Republican — for senator this November.

The district encompasses parts of Star, Middleton, Nampa, and Caldwell.

Bob Solomon

Bob Solomon
Tammy Nichols.jpg

Tammy Nichols

Recommended for you

Load comments