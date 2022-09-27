District 10 voters will choose between two Middleton residents — Bob Solomon, a Democrat, and Tammy Nichols, a Republican — for senator this November.
The district encompasses parts of Star, Middleton, Nampa, and Caldwell.
Here is a look at the candidates with November’s election fast approaching:
Solomon’s priorities: property taxes, education, public lands
Solomon ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the District 10 Senate seat.
In a recent phone interview, Solomon characterized himself as the “alternative to extremism candidate.”
He worked as a teacher and counselor for 35 years, he said, including 21 years at Vallivue Middle School, according to his website.
District 10 constituents Solomon has talked to want about wanting good government, without the government meddling in their lives, as well as good infrastructure, like roads and schools, he said. And yet Idaho’s unruly political atmosphere does not always reflect that, he said.
“We live in a world where people began to scream about stuff that people aren’t talking to me about at the doors,” Solomon said.
If elected, one of his priorities would be addressing property tax relief. He would also like to see growth pay for itself, including allowing impact fees to be used to fund schools, he said.
“I see the legislature’s failure to address those issues as a big problem,” he said, noting that people generally want good schools.
Of the special legislative session on Sept. 1, Solomon said, “today, if we went from 51st to 49th in our funding per student in public education, we will have at least made one small step.”
He would also like to ensure school curricula are age-appropriate. But, he said, this does not mean “locking up librarians, or censoring or banning books.”
Solomon said he is often told that he fits neither party’s platform well, and that some people who have identified themselves to him as Republican have said they are voting for him.
One difference between himself and his opponent is a willingness to represent everyone in the district, even those who are not voting for him, he said.
“I’m trying to be as transparent as I can and I’m trying to listen to every voter and see what they have to say,” he said.
Nichols’ priorities: ag land, school choice, balanced growth
Nichols is a current Idaho House representative who decided to run for the Senate at the encouragement of friends and colleagues, as previously reported. In the May primary, she defeated her Republican opponent, Scott Brock, garnering 58.43% of the vote (5,262 votes) to Brock’s 41.57% (3,743 votes).
Ahead of the primary, she identified some of her top priorities as preserving agricultural land, balancing growth and development, and school choice.
“Those are still high priorities for me, as they are important to the people in District 10,” she said via email.
Some additional priorities she has taken on include reducing inflation through less taxation and cutting taxes such as the grocery tax, “getting Idahoans back to work,” and addressing the “sexualization of children including the transgender push, which is beyond wrong,” she said via email.
(There has been a slew of national and local efforts to eliminate allegedly pornographic school curricula and library books, many of which include stories of LGBTQ individuals, as previously reported.)
Nichols claimed that Solomon hides that he is a Democrat and “labels those who stand for traditional Idaho American values as ‘extremist,’ including me.” Doing so labels the most constituents in District 10 as extremist, as well as most in Idaho, she said in the email.
“My constituents know I have fought against the agenda of the radical left even prior to being in office as well as continually standing up for them and our great state, I also uphold and support the US and Idaho constitutions,” and uses those to make legislative decisions, she said in the email.