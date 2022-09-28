Election Logo Idaho 2022 one-column horizontal NEW

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


District 16’s state Senate race pits Democrat Ali Rabe, a local housing advocate, against Republican Dennis Mansfield, a business coach and author whose son Nate’s death inspired one of his books.

Both have experience running or serving before: Rabe resigned from the Legislature last year after moving to another district. She and her partner had been house-hunting, and were repeatedly outbid before finally buying a home in the district next to hers.

Dennis Mansfield

Dennis Mansfield
Ali Rabe

Ali Rabe

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments