NAMPA — Members of the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club flew through smoky skies to get to the Nampa Municipal Airport Monday, the second stop on their 2021 Northwest Air Tour.
Club members parked their airplanes alongside the terminal and beyond a blue hangar, some bearing names like “Lemon Tryst”, “Red Rover” and “Smilin’ Jack.”
“In the 1930s there were … barnstorming tours where a handful of airplanes would go to different towns … to show off the airplanes and introduce folks to aviation,” Club member and tour organizer Larry Kauffman said. “It’s kind of the basis for what we do, kind of bring the barnstorming back.”
The tour will spend two nights in Nampa. The plan is to fly to Emmett for lunch and come back tomorrow night, before moving on to Buhl, Blackfoot, Jerome and Ontario. Nampa was the tour's second stop after La Grande, Oregon.
Kauffman, who sat in the terminal as a yellow plane landed behind him, can remember the exact moment he became interested in aviation. He was 10 years old and watched his cousin strap into a F-102 fighter.
“I went ‘that’s for me,’” Kauffman said.
He later followed his cousin into the Idaho Air National Guard, retiring 10 years ago.
Most of the 41 planes landed by club members Monday were certified as opposed to experimental, he said.
Kauffman flew in on a 1984 Cessna 182.
“You’re constantly dealing with all three dimensions,” he said. “There’s nothing else like it … that’s what’s most intriguing.”
One man, George Clifton, stood out in the heat by his black 1943 Boeing Stearman. There is no cover for the pilot, and at 90 mph cruising speed, flying it is almost like driving an open convertible.
Clifton had wanted to fly for a while but was unable to afford the hobby until he was 35 years old.
“I always wanted to when I was a kid,” Clifton said, who grew up in Seattle. “I used to go down and hitch rides at the airport … you’d come and talk to pilots, help them wash their airplane. They were always really generous.”
Others at the event took refuge from the heat under plane wings. Two men sat, one on a lawn chair and the other on a cooler, underneath the wing of a Cessna 195. A group crowded around a yellow piper cub. Dozens of people and even one dog came out to see the aircraft.
For some, including one family who ducked under the wing of a 1949 Piper PA-18 Super Cub, it was a time to reminisce.
Three brothers, Kellen, 6, Silas, 5 and Dawson, 2, came out with their parents MaryKate and Andrew DeBoer.
The boys are into aviation, though they didn’t get it from their parents, MaryKate said.
“They (the planes) fly over our house,” she said.
“It seemed like a fun thing to do for the afternoon,” Andrew said. “Toy planes, they just love the toy planes.”
Both Kellen and Silas nodded their heads when asked if they had fun.
The kids even got to go inside a yellow Super Cub and play with the controls a little bit, their mom said.