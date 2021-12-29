BOISE — It was a wild year in Idaho politics, with the state’s longest-ever legislative session taking place amid a pandemic; an all-out power struggle between the legislative and executive branches over emergency powers; and open political warfare at the top between the state’s governor and lieutenant governor.
And it wasn’t even a big election year; that’s coming in 2022.
Here are three of the top stories in Idaho politics that emerged in 2021:
LEGISLATING IN A PANDEMIC. When the Idaho Legislature convened on Jan. 11, 2021, it did so at a time when the COVID-19 virus was raging in the state. Just a month earlier, on Dec. 9, 2020, the state hit its highest-ever spike in virus cases, with 2,298 new infections reported in a single day. Still, GOP legislative leaders opted to convene the session in person, and not to require masks or take most other precautions beyond installing partial Plexiglas barriers for those members who requested them.
Minority Democrats objected, but when Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, moved for accommodations, including remote voting, for House members at risk due to their health issues, her motion was rejected on a party-line vote.
On March 19, the Legislature was forced to shut down due to a major COVID-19 outbreak among lawmakers and staff; the unprecedented break in the legislative action, which came amid legislative debates over how to limit pandemic precautions statewide, lasted until April 6.
“All we did was press pause,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke.
“It is probably prudent that the House take a step back for a couple weeks until things calm down and it’s not hot around here for COVID,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
At that point, nine new COVID-19 infections had been confirmed at the state Capitol in a week, including six House members, one Senate staffer, and two House staffers. That brought the session total at that point up to 15, including two senators.
When lawmakers returned to work in April, a House staffer was still in the hospital suffering serious complications from COVID-19. Legislative leaders still declined to require masks, though seating in committee rooms was limited for social distancing.
They did, however, begin allowing members of the public to testify remotely in legislative committee hearings if a committee chair allowed it, an option that proved popular.
“I am so grateful that happened, at least,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “It’s concerning that legislators and staff were subjected to some pretty unsafe conditions, but I think it would have been really unconscionable if we had subjected the public to that kind of health threat just to have a voice in their democracy.”
At the end of the year, Davis, a paraplegic, was appointed to the Blaine County Commission and left the Legislature. Safety in the Capitol was among the reasons she cited for her move, along with family and policy considerations.
BATTLE OF THE BRANCHES. Idaho saw conflicts between its executive and legislative branches reach a boiling point, though both are controlled by Republicans. The flashpoint was the emergency powers of the governor, who has broad emergency powers as the state’s chief executive under both the Idaho Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.
Angry over a temporary statewide stay-at-home order that GOP Gov. Brad Little issued at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, GOP lawmakers introduced bills to forbid any such moves in the future; to guarantee that churches, businesses and other entities could continue operating unimpeded despite any state of emergency; and to allow Idaho’s part-time Legislature to wield emergency powers rather than the governor. They also introduced a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session any time lawmakers want to; the Idaho Constitution currently allows only the governor to convene a special session of the Legislature, and to specify its topics.
“I think that we should be involved in that process,” said House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian.
The first two emergency powers bills that passed, one from the Senate and one from the House, both were vetoed by the governor. Little, backed by every living former Idaho governor, called the bills “ill-conceived,” and said they’d impair his ability to call out the National Guard to deal with emergencies, the state’s ability to receive federal disaster aid and more.
“Idaho is a state that values the Constitution,” he said. “Declaring and responding to emergencies are core executive functions defined by the Idaho Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, and rightly so.”
The Senate fell one vote short of overriding Little’s veto of the Senate bill, SB 1136a; the House voted 48-19 to override the veto of the House bill, HB 135a, but the Senate again fell short of supporting the move. Weeks of negotiations followed, and finally, on May 11, Little signed four watered-down bills into law limiting his emergency powers.
Among other provisions, the measures declared that constitutional rights, such as the freedom to assemble and freedom of religion, can’t be suspended because of a declared emergency; limited restrictions on work due to emergencies; prohibited a governor from creating or amending laws due to emergencies; and required “extreme” emergency declarations involving 12 or more counties to expire in 90 days unless the Legislature convenes and extends them.
Separately, the Legislature also passed, and Little signed, new restrictions on the ability of public health districts to issue emergency orders. It also passed a constitutional amendment to let lawmakers call themselves into special session. That measure didn’t go to the governor; instead, it’ll be up for a vote of the people in the 2022 November general election. To amend the Idaho Constitution, a measure must get two-thirds support from each house of the Legislature plus majority support from voters.
It’s still unclear if the emergency-powers changes approved this year violate the Idaho Constitution’s separation of powers provisions. If a future governor took emergency actions that the Legislature felt violated the new laws, it would have to sue and let the Idaho Supreme Court decide.
POLITICAL WARFARE AT THE TOP. Unlike 26 other states, Idaho’s governor and lieutenant governor don’t run as a ticket; they’re elected separately. And Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, despite being a Republican like Little, openly opposed him on major policy decisions, including COVID-19 responses; in May, she announced she’d challenge him in the 2022 GOP primary for governor.
What followed were two unprecedented events, both of which saw McGeachin, briefly serving as acting governor while Little was out of state, issue executive orders aimed at overturning his state policies on COVID-19. In both cases, Little immediately and retroactively rescinded McGeachin’s orders.
The first, which she issued on May 27, sought to forbid any government entity in Idaho, including public schools, prisons and state laboratories, from requiring face masks to spread or slow the spread of contagious disease. Little, who never issued a state mask mandate, called it an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”
A subsequent Idaho Attorney General’s opinion found the order was both illegal and unconstitutional, and attempted to create new law through executive order.
The second, which McGeachin issued on Oct. 5, sought to prohibit COVID-19 testing or vaccine requirements by any state entity, including schools, colleges, prisons and more. She also inquired into how she could deploy the Idaho National Guard to the southern border.
Again, Little retroactively repealed McGeachin’s order. But this time, he did so while he was still out of state, in Texas, directly setting up a potential court challenge over when the lieutenant governor gets to take over as acting governor.
An October Idaho Attorney General’s opinion found that half of the state’s courts have ruled that their lieutenant governor only takes over when the governor is “effectively” absent from the state, meaning unable to discharge the duties of the office. The other half have favored the physical absence definition Idaho has long relied on. Little adopted the “effective” absence interpretation. No one’s yet sued to test it.
But the spectacle of a governor and lieutenant governor locked in such political conflict was new for the state. It wasn’t the first time a lieutenant governor has taken official action while serving as acting governor; Little did so himself when he was lieutenant governor, but each time, the governor was informed and involved.
One of the most famous incidents in which an Idaho lieutenant governor took action when a governor was out of state was when then-Lt. Gov. Butch Otter vetoed a bill to raise Idaho’s drinking age from 18 to 21 in 1987, even though the state stood to lose millions in federal highway funding. When then-Gov. Cecil Andrus returned to the state, he reversed the action and the drinking age was raised.
The differences: Otter, a Republican, and Andrus, a Democrat, were from different political parties; and Otter informed Andrus about his action. McGeachin let hers be a surprise to Little.
PLENTY MORE, AND MORE TO COME…
These three stories were far from the only big ones in Idaho politics this year. Idaho lawmakers passed sweeping restrictions on voter initiative rights, only to see them overturned as unconstitutional by the Idaho Supreme Court. The House held two explosive ethics hearings, which resulted in one lawmaker resigning from the House and another being censured and losing a committee assignment. Amid all the conflict and pandemic-related issues, the Legislature succeeded in passing the biggest transportation infrastructure investment in state history; huge income tax cuts; and more. There were unprecedented legislative battles over public education, which the Idaho Constitution makes the Legislature’s No. 1 duty.
All the issues will be back in Idaho’s political arena in 2022, a major election year that will see every seat in the Legislature on the ballot, along with every statewide office, along with a new election landscape thanks to once-in-a-decade redistricting. But 2021 is likely to go down in Idaho political history for a unique distinction: The longest legislative session ever. By the time lawmakers reconvened again in November and then adjourned for the year, it had stretched for a record-smashing 311 days. The next-longest session in state history: 118 days in 2003.