The Idaho Gives program has now officially raised over $20 million for Idaho nonprofits in 11 years of operation.
The significant milestone was achieved just past 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Giving will continue through May 4 and donations can be made online at IdahoGives.org.
“It is such a joy to help the helpers, and I cannot be prouder of the Idaho Nonprofit Center staff, both current and past, for leading Idaho Gives,” Kevin Bailey, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, said. “We could not have reached this massive accomplishment without the nonprofits, sponsors, and partners that dedicated to the Gem State.”
Idaho Gives – a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center – is designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. It’s designed to allow donors to explore a variety of causes that speak to them and an individual can narrow down their search by location and nonprofit mission.
“The philanthropy spirit in Idaho is amazing! Idaho Central Credit Union is thrilled to give alongside our community and members during Idaho Gives," said Laura Smith, Vice President of Community Development at ICCU and former Idaho Nonprofit Center board president.
ICCU is joined by Boise Cascade, Simplot Company Foundation, Battelle Energy Alliance — operator of Idaho National Laboratory — and KTVB as additional sponsors of the event.