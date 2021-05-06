CALDWELL — A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle at a Caldwell car wash.
The Caldwell Police Department responded at about 8:30 p.m. to a report of a child being run over by a car on the 2800 block of East Cleveland Boulevard, according to a news release.
KTVB reported that the incident happened at a car wash.
The child reportedly ran out in front of a family member’s vehicle as the vehicle was leaving the wash bay, police said.
The 2-year-old was transported to St. Luke’s in Boise, where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.
Family members were on scene at the time of the incident, and Caldwell police have determined it to be an accident. No charges are being filed, the department said.