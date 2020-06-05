One person died in a collision between a car and a dump truck Friday afternoon in Caldwell.
Norma McJunkin, 88, of Caldwell, was driving a 1999 Buick Le Sabre west on Ustick Road around 12:25 p.m.
McJunkin did not yield at the intersection of Farmway and Ustick roads, and a 2007 Kenworth dump truck driven by Douglas Adamson, 43, of Caldwell, hit her.
She was taken via ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, where she died. Adamson was not transported, according to a release from Idaho State Police.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. ISP is still investigating the incident.