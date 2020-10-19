North End fire

Crews battle a blaze in Boise's North End Monday morning.

 Courtesy Boise Fire Department

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Two Boise residents and one firefighter sustained injuries after an early-morning fire in Boise’s North End.

The Boise Fire Department received the initial call about the fire at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a tweet from the fire department. The fire took place in a home near North 20th and West Anderson streets. The house was a “total loss” according to the release, but firefighters helped people get out of the building, as well as neighbors.

The department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Tags

Load comments