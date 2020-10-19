BOISE — Two Boise residents and one firefighter sustained injuries after an early-morning fire in Boise’s North End.
The Boise Fire Department received the initial call about the fire at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a tweet from the fire department. The fire took place in a home near North 20th and West Anderson streets. The house was a “total loss” according to the release, but firefighters helped people get out of the building, as well as neighbors.
The department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.