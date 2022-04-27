Two of the three candidates running in the Idaho Republican primary election for secretary of state claimed President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election during a televised statewide debate Tuesday night.
Responding to a question during Tuesday’s debate about whether Biden fairly won the 2020 election, Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Challis, said they do not think so.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said Biden did win.
“It is so interesting that you ask that question because it is a reflection of just where we are and so many of the current concerns that have come out of the 2020 election,” McGrane said. “Joe Biden was elected president during the election, but one of the things I have seen and experienced as I have traveled around the state is the concerns that Idaho voters have.”
The other Republican hopefuls disagreed.
“I have a different opinion. I do not think that Joe Biden won the presidential election, but he has been named president and that’s been certified,” Souza said. “So I am not suggesting we would go back, but we have to learn from what happened. There were many things. I will call it death by a thousand cuts, as the Chinese would put it. It was ballot harvesting. It was ballot boxes that were … video taped … but they were not manned. It was a lot of small changes in law that were significant during the COVID crisis in many of the swing states, and they were not done legally by the state legislatures.”
Moon also disagreed.
“No, I think there was a big problem when we noticed at 11 o’clock at night all of the battleground states decided to go to bed and then they were going to start back up at 8, 9 or 10 in the morning,” Moon said. “In my lifetime, I had never seen that happen nor had most Americans who stay up that late to watch for the results. So sadly, you know, the fact of the matter is we had to deal with it. Everyone was in shock, a lot of us. Based on polling, President Trump should have been re-elected.”
Elections officials, audits and judges across the country — including the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office — said widespread claims of voter fraud and illegitimate election results made by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and supporters of former President Donald J. Trump were “without merit.”
Secretary of state is an important position in Idaho that oversees elections, voting and campaign finance in Idaho. The office is also responsible for business services, including annual reports and trademarks, as well as maintaining Idaho’s will registry. The secretary of state also serves on the Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners.
There were several major differences among the candidates that emerged. McGrane highlighted his experience as Ada County clerk, where he has helped run dozens of elections in the state’s largest population center.
“You can hold conservative values and still build trust across all political spectrums, and it’s one of the things I have done in my role, both as county clerk and as an elections specialist, over the years,” McGrane said. “I think one of the biggest things that we can do is to provide training and education for our clerks and for the elections workers.”
On the other hand, Moon and Souza made election integrity and security a theme, continually saying they would push for tighter elections laws and ID requirements.
“We have to have our eyes wide open in Idaho and say we have to secure our system,” Souza said. “Even if we don’t have fraud right now, it is coming and it is all around us. We need to make sure we have a safe system.”
Moon also pushed elections security and requiring proof of citizenship at the polls to vote.
“We cannot allow any illegal vote to take out a legal vote in this state, and that is what I will do,” Moon said.
During the 2022 legislative session, Moon unsuccessfully pushed several versions of a bill that would have made numerous changes to voting laws, including prohibiting the use of a sworn affidavit or student ID as an acceptable form of voting. An early version of the bill would have eliminated same-day voter registration at the polls in Idaho, a fact Moon never disclosed during that bill’s introductory hearing.
Souza, who also said student IDs should not be allowed to vote, said she has also pushed 15 bills aimed at election integrity; her proposals included forbidding the use of military IDs, banning ballot drop-off boxes and more.
McGrane said, “You hear this talk about photo ID. With the tools that we now use, we track this, and in Ada County, 98% of voters provide a driver’s license when they vote, 1% provide their passport when they vote, and the other remaining percent either provide their military ID, their tribal ID, their student ID, their concealed weapons permit, or sign an affidavit. This isn’t a rampant problem.”
Souza and Moon clashed repeatedly during the debate, and it intensified the moment the cameras stopped rolling. Just after Moon had finished her closing statement, Souza declared, “I have to respond to the lie that she just told.”
“You voted for it!” Moon shot back, to which Souza responded, "No, you are wrong, and that was low."
Moderator Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television said, “The show just ended.” And then Souza and Moon got in each other’s faces, fingers pointed, arguing loudly. Rhetorical sparks flew and the aftermath of the debate was much more heated than the debate itself — and that’s saying something, as it was a lively three-way debate.
Leading up to the post-debate clash, Moon said during her closing statement, “I know that outside influence has definitely come into this state. The good senator has gone after the clerk on numerous occasions about taking Zuckerberg money and his outside influence, but you know, she has also voted for a Meta data center,” at which Souza interjected, “No, I did not!”
Moon continued, “And now Zuckerberg will have a permanent footprint in Kuna. And so Zuckerberg is here. … So we’ve got to be very wise when we make votes. I didn’t vote for it, she did. Again, Mr. McGrane took the Zuckerberg money. We need someone who can look deeper into a bill and also look at the big picture, in the big picture Idaho wants to remain Idaho, we want to keep our rural values, we don’t want to have big globalist tech companies coming into this state, at least not from the people I’ve heard from.”
Souza, in her opening debate, had attacked McGrane for taking “Facebook money” to help with Idaho election costs amid the pandemic in 2020, prompting her to successfully propose legislation banning the use of any private grant money for election administration in Idaho. Actually, the grant funds were from a Chicago-based nonprofit called the Center for Tech and Civic Life that’s partially funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla; other funders include Google, Rock the Vote, the Knight Foundation and more. The Zuckerbergs' $400 million, one-time donation to the group in 2020 fueled grants to election offices across the country amid COVID-19 challenges.
The Idaho Capital Sun reported on the grant funding in January, and how Souza reacted with her 2021 legislative proposal. The nonprofit had granted more than $750,000 to 20 of 44 counties across Idaho in 2020. Nearly 2,500 grants were distributed across 49 states. Each Idaho county that accepted grant money had to have approval from its board of county commissioners.
Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls County clerk, told the Capital Sun she didn’t know of any ties to Facebook when her county learned about the grants, and none of it had any influence on election outcomes. Twin Falls County received $43,832 that was used for ballot printers, absentee ballot supplies, a camera system, staffing and training and personal protective equipment.
“It was kind of a gut punch when you start hearing, ‘Oh, the counties took Facebook money,’” Glascock said. “To me, we didn’t take Facebook money. To me, we applied for a grant. And our county, at least in Twin, we operate on millions of dollars of grant funding to survive. It was just another tool to survive, to get us through the additional expenses.”
Souza on Tuesday night said in her opening statement, “During the 2020 elections, Facebook money came into our Idaho elections. My opponent Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane was the first person and only person to be directly contacted by the Facebook funding group.”
She said her 2021 bill “has stopped any further Facebook money or any private dark money from coming into Idaho to run our elections ever again.”
McGrane, who gave his opening statement before Souza’s, focused on how “elections matter, and when it comes to our elections, experience counts,” touting his career, which has included counting almost 2.5 million ballots in Idaho elections. “I’ve had the great fortune of spending my entire career ensuring that Idaho has free, fair and secure elections,” he said. “Idaho should be proud of our elections, I know I am.” He never fired back over Souza’s Facebook allegation.
But Souza took umbrage at Moon’s closing-statement shot, noting that when the Legislature passed a tax incentive for data centers in 2020, it was for any data center investing $250 million in Idaho.
In a text to the Idaho Press later in the evening, Souza wrote, “It passed 9 months BEFORE the 2020 presidential election and it was a full YEAR before we discovered that Facebook money had come into our Idaho elections. By the way, the Data Center bill was one-of-a-kind in the nation because it was worded so that any tax exemptions would offset property taxes for the people of the community. At the time the bill was passed, no one in the Legislature knew about Facebook/Meta.”
Souza voted for the 2020 sales tax exemption bill, HB 521, and Moon voted against it. It passed 37-21 in the House and 30-1 in the Senate. It was sponsored by Caldwell GOP Sen. Jim Rice and Rep. Greg Chaney, predicted to have a positive impact on the state general fund, and took effect July 1, 2020.
There’s another debate in the GOP primary contest for Secretary of State set for Thursday night on KTVB. The full Idaho Debate is available for viewing online at idahoptv.org/idahodebates, or on YouTube.
The Idaho Debates are a collaboration between the Idaho Press Club, Idaho Public Television, the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Idaho's public universities.
The winner of the May 17 GOP secretary of state primary election advances to the Nov. 8 general election to face off against Democratic candidate Shawn Keenan of Coeur d’Alene, who is unopposed in the primary; current Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is retiring rather than seek a third term.