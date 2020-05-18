BOISE — Bail remains at $1 million after a Monday court appearance for a Meridian woman accused of murdering her 2-month old son.
Danielle Radue, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Dawson McKinney, her 2-month-old son. First responders on May 11 took him from his home in the 2000 block of North Swanson Avenue to a nearby hospital, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department. He died in the hospital Friday evening, from what the coroner’s investigation determined to be traumatic closed head injuries, according to a Monday news release from the coroner’s office.
Radue was initially charged with injury to a child, but prosecutors amended that charge to first-degree murder, according to Emily Lowe, spokeswoman for the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. The warrant for her arrest specified a $1 million bond, and Ada County Magistrate Judge John Hawley did not change that amount in court Monday, according to court records.
Her next scheduled court appearance is May 29, according to online court records.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Dawson’s family pay his medical bills. As of Monday afternoon it had raised $6,285 of its $20,000 goal.
“Dawson was a sweet baby boy who was taken to soon due to unfortunate circumstances. His untimely death was a great tragedy to his family,” according to the GoFundMe page.
