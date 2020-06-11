MIDDLETON — The turmoil continued within the Middleton School District as two members of the Board of Trustees resigned Thursday, citing "dishonesty," "betrayal" and "potential violations of policy and law" within the district.
The resignations of trustees Briggs Miller and Marianne Blackwell come just over a week since the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Sherawn Reberry. The sudden departures come amid years of turbulence within the district beginning with a scandal related to teachers wearing racist Halloween costumes to school.
"So many great people like the Angie Davis, Dr. Ben Merrill, and now Dr. Sherawn Reberry who are tremendous leaders who had so much brightness, hope and great vision for Middleton children and the community. All gone now," Blackwell said in her letter. "People like them that stood for what is right but were betrayed and swept under the rug leaving the public to wonder what happened."
Miller and Blackwell have stood in opposition to the three other school board members, often being outvoted by the majority. Last week, during a special meeting following Reberry's resignation, Miller and Blackwell voted against the board's decision to promote former human resources and communications director Kristin Beck to interim superintendent. Instead, Miller and Blackwell said the school board should hire someone from outside the district to fill the role.
"Being elected twice to serve on the board by the people of this community, I want you know I have held my ground against dishonesty and many wrongs that have transpired here in this district …" Miller said in his letter. "I do not agree with the direction this school district is headed and I refuse to have my name attached to decisions that in my opinion are self-serving and unethical."
Blackwell said in addition to watching district leaders get pushed out, she has witnessed, "numerous violations of ethical, fiduciary, managerial and even legal standards" within the district.
Miller said the school district's attorney released a memo "pertaining to recent alarming issues centered around ethical, legal and personnel matters." Blackwell also mentions "potential violations of policy, law and egregious behaviors" brought forward by the attorney. The Idaho Press requested a copy of the memo Thursday.
Blackwell has served on the board since May 2017. Miller has served on the board since November 2019.
Calls to district officials for comment Thursday were not immediately returned.
Also Thursday, the Idaho Press obtained a copy of former Middleton School District Superintendent Sherawn Reberry's resignation letter. Reberry, who stepped down June 2 after less than a year as superintendent, wrote in the letter she resigned "due to the working environment and surrounding conditions."
"There was a professional disagreement that took place and from there the situation turned adverse," Reberry wrote. "I knew as I entered this position that there would be different layers to sift through and understand; however, the intricacies of the layers only became confounded over time."
Reberry wrote that the school district is "an environment where I won't be able to be successful."
"Admittedly I spent most of my time this first year navigating outside entities that had an interest in moving our district forward," she wrote. "On more than one occasion I was working on items from the direction of the board members; which caused a divide with staff."
Reberry was on personal leave May 27 to June 2 before resigning. She joined the Middleton School District Aug. 1.
Reberry replaced former Superintendent Josh Middleton who resigned in 2019 with a scathing letter, describing a toxic environment of “nonsense” and “false rumors and Facebook garbage," Idaho EdNews reported. Later that summer, three school board members survived a recall election.
This article will be updated.
Reporter Ryan Suppe contributed to this report.