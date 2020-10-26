Sirens
NAMPA — Two men were injured in a shooting early Saturday in Nampa, according to police.

Police said the men had been shot outside a home in the 2000 block of Cougar Avenue. Officers arrived at the residence about 2:30 a.m. and found the pair.

The two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers believe the incident stemmed from a disagreement and wasn't a random act. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were provided.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Nampa Detective Matt Richardson at 208-565-5137. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS. 

