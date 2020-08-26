NAMPA — Two men were arrested early Tuesday in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in Nampa.
Skyler C. Farmer, 19, and Liam Stanley, 24, were booked in the Canyon County Jail on three counts of burglary and two counts of petit theft, according to Nampa police. Farmer was charged with an additional four counts of grand theft.
Police said a homeowner saw the two men shining flashlights into vehicles in the 12000 block of Carriage Hill and called 911. Officers were able to locate the pair, who allegedly were in possession of stolen wallets, credit cards, cash and cellphones.
"We appreciate the community’s investment in crime prevention in their neighborhood and we strongly encourage the public to report activity that is suspicious or unusual as soon as possible. Together we are much more successful at crime reduction and keeping our community safe," police said in a release issued Tuesday.
Anyone with information related to the rash of vehicle burglaries is asked to contact Nampa Detective Shea Phillips at 208-468-5617. Tips can be left anonymously at 208-343-COPS or 343cops.com.