BOISE — The Senate advanced two major bills to limit the governor’s emergency powers on Friday, and budget writers held hearings on proposals for spending hundreds of millions in federal coronavirus aid.
Meanwhile in the House, two election bills were amended to add controversial provisions, and dissenters within the GOP caucus objected to interim committee plans.
“We’re just at that part of the session when we’re finishing things up,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said after the House finally adjourned, so far behind schedule that a planned GOP caucus was pushed off to early Monday morning. “Things that seem very clear to one are not clear to others. I will continue to urge tolerance and respect between the members, and I think for the most part we’ve seen that.”
The two emergency powers bills, which expand the role of the Legislature in disaster emergencies and trim the powers of the governor, have been a focus for lawmakers throughout the session, but both bills have gone through numerous changes and versions.
The final version of one, SB 1136aa, won final passage in the Senate on Friday on a 28-7 party-line vote with no debate, and now heads to the governor’s desk. Like the other bill, HB 135aa, it is co-sponsored by all four members of the GOP leadership in each house. That bill had earlier passed the Senate on a 27-7 vote with one absent; it returned for Senate concurrence in House amendments to the wording.
Both bills limit the governor’s emergency powers and give the Legislature an increased role; SB 1136aa addresses “extreme peril” declarations caused by enemy attack, terrorism or insurrection; while HB 135aa addresses disaster emergencies in general. Neither changes the powers of local cities. Both limit emergency declarations to 60 days unless the Legislature extends them, though declarations could continue longer than that for the sole purpose of receiving federal disaster aid.
“I think we have a very reasoned approach for the state of Idaho,” Bedke said. “The underlying statutes upon which the executive branch relied this summer were 60 years old and had never really been stress-tested. The Legislature came frustrated, and reflected the frustration that was out there.”
“And then we started talking,” he said. “I think the legislative responses embedded in 1136 and 135 were tempered immensely from what they would’ve been in January.”
The Senate voted 25-10 in favor of HB 135aa on Friday after a lengthy and impassioned debate. Because the bill originated in the House but was amended in the Senate, it must return to the House for concurrence in the Senate amendments, and another final vote.
In addition to the 60-day provisions, the bill limits restrictions that may be imposed on Idaho citizens during disasters; authorizes the Legislature to terminate or extend disaster declarations “by concurrent resolution or other legislative action;” forbids the governor from suspending any law during disasters; and also forbids any restrictions on gun rights, exercise of religion or “the right to peaceable assembly.”
“It’s a question of how we govern together, how we share power, how we share the authority that is granted under the Idaho Constitution,” Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, speaking against the bill, said, “We cannot micromanage the executive branch of government in this Legislature, it doesn’t work, and we shouldn’t try.” He said, “I don’t think this legislation is going to give anyone what it appears it will. So let’s stop and think about what we’re doing.”
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, noted that an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion found there’s no constitutional basis for the Legislature to terminate a disaster declaration by concurrent resolution.
“We do not have the power by concurrent resolution to end an emergency,” he said. He also read from a letter from the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry objecting to the bill as written, saying it “creates additional burdens to the process of quickly getting resources to the citizens to rebuild their lives.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, spoke out in favor of the bill.
“We do not know what the Idaho Supreme Court will do with this statute. I can tell you I think we have a really good idea about what the Idaho Supreme Court will do with our current statute, should the Legislature try to intervene without this change,” she said. “For me, this is about the future. And it is about a remedy. … Should we continue to allow one individual complete control over shutting down businesses, restricting your access to your property with no remedy?”
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “We are looking at this statewide. Oftentimes disasters happen in a regional area. … It’s something that should be more locally addressed than every legislator across the state telling us what to do in a disaster. … The Legislature is not nimble.”
While the Senate debated the emergency powers bill, the House held a contentious bill-amending session in which two measures, both on elections, were altered from their original thrust over strenuous objections.
SB 1061, regarding election deadlines, which earlier passed the Senate unanimously, was amended into a new version of the bill to eliminate the August school levy election, which earlier was killed in a Senate committee. And SB 1111, a consensus bill adjusting rules for by-district city council elections in Idaho's largest cities that lawmakers enacted last year, was transformed into a bill to move all non-partisan city elections in Idaho from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, where they’d coincide with partisan elections for offices from the Legislature to president.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, pushed the amendment to SB 1061.
"This is another attempt to eliminate the August election," Barbieri told the House. "We did visit this issue earlier."
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, declared "Here we go again."
School districts and school boards across the state strongly opposed the earlier bill, HB 106, saying due to their budget schedules, the August election is the only time the full impact of potential cuts can be quantified for voters as they decide whether to approve supplemental tax levies before the school year starts.
Barbieri's amendment carried on a divided vote in the House.
The same was true of Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt's amendments to SB 1111, which make a long series of changes in the lengths of city council members' elected terms in each of the next several years to transition them all to even-year elections. A separate bill just making that change, HB 319, is currently pending on the House 3rd Reading Calendar.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, speaking against DeMordaunt's amendments, said, “This is must-pass legislation negotiated in good faith. The city wants to work through the legislation that we passed last year, but what this amendment does is it takes must-pass, well-negotiated legislation and it creates a contentious big policy change that’s going to inject partisanship into our existing city elections. We have another bill pending to deal with this."
DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, defended her amendments, saying, “They’re very straightforward. … This would be seen very much as a friendly amendment.” She said backers have “worked tirelessly” with the supporters of last year’s city-district election bill and their attorneys on the amendments.
Boise City Council member Holli Woodings tweeted shortly afterward that Boise, Meridian and others worked with lawmakers and the Idaho Attorney General’s office to craft SB 1111 over the past year to make by-district city council elections workable.
“This amendment by Rep. DeMourdant was NOT part of that work, nor was it ever discussed,” she wrote. “This is nothing more than a partisan grab at nonpartisan seats and a solution in search of a problem.”
After the bill-amending session, the House had an unexpected, lengthy and tense debate over Bedke’s proposals for interim committees of lawmakers to review federal aid funds this summer, with some House Republicans objecting and questioning whether a small group will make decisions on spending. House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said the idea is to get more lawmakers involved in the process, not fewer. The resolutions eventually passed.
Also on Friday, the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee held nearly two hours of hearings on specific spending requests from three state agencies for federal coronavirus aid arriving in the state from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, hearings that continued from the day before. JFAC members are studying extensive packets of information on the proposals from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, the state Department of Education, and the Idaho Commission for Libraries, along with a detailed overall report and spreadsheet on the federal funding.
The requests now before JFAC don’t cover all of the funds Idaho is expected to receive, which come to roughly $5.3 billion to be spent over the next four years. They’re for specific funds to be spent or committed in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.