CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two juveniles and injured another early Sunday east of Caldwell.
Police said the three, whose names or ages haven't been released, were traveling southbound at about 12:38 a.m. on Can-Ada Road near West Chinden Boulevard when the driver lost control of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle overturned and struck a power pole.
The juveniles were taken to local hospitals for treatment, where the two later died. Their next of kin have been notified. An update was not provided for the third juvenile's current condition.
Police said the individuals who died weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. It is unknown whether the third juvenile was wearing a seatbelt. No additional information was released.