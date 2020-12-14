Sirens
Stock Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two juveniles and injured another early Sunday east of Caldwell.

Police said the three, whose names or ages haven't been released, were traveling southbound at about 12:38 a.m. on Can-Ada Road near West Chinden Boulevard when the driver lost control of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle overturned and struck a power pole.

The juveniles were taken to local hospitals for treatment, where the two later died. Their next of kin have been notified. An update was not provided for the third juvenile's current condition.

Police said the individuals who died weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. It is unknown whether the third juvenile was wearing a seatbelt. No additional information was released.

Olivia Heersink is the Canyon County public safety reporter. You can reach her at oheersink@idahopress.com, or by calling 208-465-8178. Follow her on Twitter @heersinkolivia

Tags

Load comments