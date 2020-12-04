BOISE — Two influential Idaho lawmakers lost their committee leadership posts Friday, after unsuccessfully challenging the House’s longtime top GOP leaders.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, lost her chairmanship of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee after her unsuccessful bid to oust Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, lost her vice-chairmanship of the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee after she ran unsuccessfully for speaker of the House against longtime speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Meanwhile, two Treasure Valley lawmakers took over new committee chairmanships, with Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, named the new chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, the same panel his father Ron Crane chaired in the 1990s; and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, named the new Senate Transportation Committee chair.
It’s not uncommon for lawmakers who make unsuccessful runs for leadership to lose committee posts or choice assignments. Bedke, who made both calls, said, “The chairs and vice-chairs are in my leadership team. They are trusted advisers.. … And I’ve got to be able to work with that group and trust that group. So that’s what motivates that.”
Horman, who plays a key role on JFAC as the lead crafter of the public school budget each year, will still serve on the joint committee.
“She’s a good budgeter, and the members of the House trust her in her subject area,” Bedke said.
Horman said, “I knew it was a steep mountain to climb, and I knew there was a risk that would happen because it’s happened in the past. But I’m really pleased to have still been assigned to serve on JFAC, and I look forward to doing what I always do.”
Boyle said only, “I have no comment. You can talk to someone else.”
Crane suffered those same consequences himself two years ago when he ran unsuccessfully against Bedke for speaker; for the past two years, he’s had no leadership position in the House.
“That’s part of the process, not a problem,” he said Friday.
He said he’s “very excited” to chair the House State Affairs Committee, which hears some of the most hotly debated issues in the Legislature. This year, he said, it’ll handle issues relating to the pandemic and the balance of powers between the legislative and executive branches of state government.
“It’s going to be a very active committee,” Crane said. “I’ve been on the committee now 14 years, and I’m honored and excited now to be able to lead that committee.”
The previous House State Affairs chairman, Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, will take over as chairman of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee; that panel’s previous chair, longtime Rep. Gary Collins, R-Nampa, retired.
Den Hartog also takes over a committee that’s poised to handle big issues, with transportation infrastructure high on Gov. Brad Little’s priority list and a large and building one-time state budget surplus. The previous Senate Transportation chair, Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, retired.
Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said Senate committee chairmanships and vice-chairmanships were awarded on the basis of seniority and the senator’s choices. “When Brackett didn’t run again, she was the senior eligible member of that committee,” he said. Winder noted that he himself is the most-senior member of the panel and still serves on it; he’s not eligible to be chair, however, because he’s now president pro-tem.
The Senate vice-chair of JFAC, Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, also lost his post and won’t serve on JFAC at all. Winder said, “His first two choices were different committees. It was his personal choice to do that.” Johnson will become vice-chair of the Senate Resources Committee.
Johnson’s former JFAC vice-chairmanship went to Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa.
“It was an opportunity that I am very pleased to have,” Agenbroad said Friday. “Last session I was vice chair of Commerce. I remain on that committee.” He also picked up another committee assignment and will serve on the Senate Health & Welfare Committee.
Agenbroad’s elevation gives two Nampa lawmakers key posts on the budget-writing panel, as the House JFAC co-chairman is Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa.
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, was named Senate Education Committee chairman; that post was open because of the retirement of former Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who previously chaired the House Environment Committee, was shifted to vice-chair of the Health & Welfare Committee.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Nampa, was named vice-chair of the House Commerce & Human Resources Committee, though he missed the organizational session because he’s out with COVID-19.
Rep. GayAnn DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, was named vice chair of the House Transportation Committee; she previously was vice chair of the Business Committee.
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, was named vice-chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
The Legislature is set to convene for its regular session Jan. 11.