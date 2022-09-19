Legislature March16-05.jpg

Rep. Vito Barbieri speaks in the House of Representatives at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 16 by Boise State Public Radio.

Two Republican state lawmakers sent letters of support for one of their former colleagues convicted of raping a teenage legislative intern prior to his sentencing late last month.

Download PDF Barbieri, Kingsley letters of support for von Ehlinger
Mike Kingsley

Mike Kingsley

Recommended for you

Load comments