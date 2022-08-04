Originally published Aug. 3 on KTVB.COM.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night after a vehicle pursuit in Kuna.
The incident began shortly before midnight when Meridian Police attempted a traffic stop on 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, of Caldwell, who was seen driving erratically and without headlights near the corner of Meridian Road and East Central Drive.
According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia took off and began driving the wrong way on Main Street then south on Meridian Road toward Kuna.
Meridian Police began pursuing Garcia before notifying Kuna Police that Garcia was heading in their direction.
One Kuna Police officer was on Columbia Road when Garcia sped by and began pursuit. Soon after, another Kuna Police officer put down spike strips across Meridian Road near Deer Flat Road, but Garcia drove around them, according to the sheriff's office.
Garcia was speeding southbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck near where Meridian Road transitions into Avalon Street.
The crash resulted in fatal injuries for Garcia, who was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and the 28-year-old pickup truck driver, Jonathan Calderon, of Boise, who was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.
Garcia's and Calderon's cause or manner of death has not been released by the Ada County Coroner's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the crash due to the involvement of Kuna Police. The Boise Police Department is leading the investigation.
