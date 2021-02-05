BOISE — Two people were hurt in a helicopter crashed in Boise County Friday.
The crash was reported just after noon on a hilltop near Jerusalem and Porter Creek roads, east of Idaho 55 between Horseshoe Bend and Gardena.
According to the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the helicopter was contracted by the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife. Two people were on board when it went down.
Officials said one of the occupants was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries. The other was transported by St Luke's air ambulance to a local hospital.
It's unclear what caused the helicopter to go down. The identities of the people on board have not been released.
The sheriff's office and Idaho State Police also responded. The dirt road out to the crash site is muddy and in poor shape; one firetruck became stuck in the mud on the way out to the site, according to a KTVB photographer who was on scene.
Some emergency responders used ATVs to reach the area.
"The terrain is pretty tough, as well as just the crash scene itself is kind of hard to get to so we’re utilizing the helicopter to get personnel back and forth at this time," Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner said.
The crash comes just days after a Black Hawk helicopter with the Idaho Army National Guard crashed in the mountains east of Boise during a training flight. All three guard members on board, described as experienced pilots, were killed.