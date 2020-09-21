PARMA — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended in the deaths of two people early Sunday on U.S. 95 near Parma.
Roger Horn, 25, of Parma, had been traveling northbound at milepost 54 about 12:20 a.m. when his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline and struck a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Shaydon Salveson, 23, of Parma.
In Salveson's car were two passengers: Juan Almazan, 22, and Jerilyn Harrison, 20, both of Wilder. Police said Salveson and Harrison were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash; Almazan was not.
Salveson and Almazan succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said. Next of kin have been notified.
Horn and Harrison were taken via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.
Following the crash, which remains under investigation, the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 95 were blocked for about 4.5 hours.