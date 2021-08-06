We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The Boise Fire Department responded to this house fire in Southwest Boise in the early hours of July 19, 2021.
Two people who were taken to a Salt Lake City hospital with life-threatening injuries after their home in Southwest Boise caught fire last month have died from their injuries.
The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. on July 19 at a home on West Huntwood Drive, near the Boise Ranch Golf Course.
A man and a woman were pulled from the home and take to a local hospital with serious injuries. They were later transported to a hospital in Utah.
The Boise Fire Department said Friday it has learned both fire victims have died. One of the victims died on July 20, and the other victim died on July 28.
"This was a devastating fire for our firefighters and the community," Boise Fire Department Division Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Bisagno said. "Serious injuries and loss of life is something that affects all of us and our hearts go out to the victims and their family."
The names of the victims have not been released.
The fire destroyed most of the home and a car that had been parked in the garage. It took firefighters three hours to get the blaze under control.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Investigators say evidence suggests the fire started due to an electrical failure in the carport. The cause is classified as accidental. It is not believed that smoke detectors in the home were in working condition at the time of the fire.
The Boise Fire Department recommends smoke alarms for every level of your home and routine testing.