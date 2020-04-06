BOISE — Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise, is not seeking reelection, leaving voters with three choices for his replacement.
In the all-absentee primary with a mail-in deadline of June 2, voters on the northwestern edge of downtown Boise and Garden City can choose to support the only Republican seeking election, or choose between two Democrats looking to win the nomination for the general election in November.
Democrats will choose between Colin Nash and Geoff Stephenson; Republican Jackie Davidson is running unopposed.
Stephenson, 52, is an Army National Guard Veteran who served in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War and has run for either seat A or B in District 16 in every statewide election since 2014. He is a self-described social Democrat and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and hopes to push for the legalization of marijuana, if elected.
He said legalization “will happen eventually,” but the state needs to write its regulations in order to discourage large corporate growers from dominating the market with heavy taxes for big farms and lower fees for small scale operations.
“We need to have as many different small producers as we can,” he said. “We need to discourage large corporations from taking over that industry, mostly because of the quality, but also because it’s unfair to everybody else.”
Another priority of his is creating a system for minor offenses to be expunged from Idahoans records, instead of leaving it up to individual judges to make decisions statewide. Stephenson said by allowing minor offenses committed years ago to be removed from records, it would make it easier for reformed Idahoans to find employment and housing. He also strongly opposes the religious exemption in Idaho for parents of children who die from their parents not seeking medical care and rely on prayer instead.
He holds two bachelor’s degrees in anthropology and film studies from the University of Utah and a law degree from the University of Idaho. Stephenson currently works in food delivery and has held other low-income jobs his entire career.
Nash, 29, is a familiar face in the Idaho Legislature. He worked as a legal aid to the House Democrats in 2018, a legal aid to Sen. Grant Burgoyne in 2019, a legislative substitute for Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise, in 2019 and then served as a substitute for Mason in the 2020 session. Nash also ran against Stephenson, Mason and two other Democrats in the May 2018 primary.
If elected, he would like to focus on property tax reform, affordable housing and modernizing the state’s unemployment insurance system to be more nimble and helpful to modern day low-income workers. He said making life in Idaho more affordable for everyone should take precedence over issues like anti-transgender legislation.
“We’re spending time on social issues that Idahoans don’t really care about and are harmful to marginalized communities instead of making sure people have good jobs, health care and an affordable place to live,” he said. “Given my background in health care advocacy and coming from a generation who may be the first to earn less than their parents, I think we need leadership that is willing to address those issues.”
He said the Legislature should focus on shifting the tax burden back onto businesses instead of residential properties, instead of using state law to try and force local governments to cut budgets. Nash also supports putting money into Idaho’s Housing Trust Fund to grow the state’s affordable housing stock and fighting the Legislature’s moves to restrict local government’s powers.
Nash graduated from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, in 2016 and moved to Idaho to attend law school at Concordia University School of Law. He has worked in Medicaid crisis planning and now works at a law firm in Meridian practicing elder law.
Nancy Harris, former 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate to challenge Sen. Jim Risch, filed paperwork to run in the primary against Nash and Stephenson after she ended her congressional bid, but has since dropped out.
Davidson, 60, will go on to challenge either Stephenson or Nash in November. She currently works at a law firm doing administrative work and describes herself as “just a normal person” looking to advocate for average Idahoans.
“I would rather have small government and more choices for people,” she said. “I guess I decided to do this to make a voice in the Legislature for the little people.”
One of her biggest priorities would be to pass legislation requiring medical insurance providers to cover natural health treatments along with traditional medicine. Davidson also said she did not support expanding Medicaid in 2018 because it does not assist people who make slightly above the income threshold to get cheaper healthcare. Instead, she would like the Legislature to regulate the cost of health insurance premiums so they are affordable.
Davidson is also concerned about rising property taxes and would support increasing the homeowners exemption and increasing the circuit breaker to help residents with rapidly rising property tax bills. She is also an ardent supporter of Second Amendment rights.
Prior to working in the law office, she was self-employed as a small business owner in the IT and marketing sector. She also experienced homelessness for a period of time following a divorce a decade previously, which Davidson said she was able to pull herself out of without any government assistance.