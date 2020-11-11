Ada County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a Wednesday-morning crash that left two people dead near the border of Ada and Gem counties.
The crash occurred just after 4 a.m., according to tweets from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe a pickup truck going north on Highway 16 crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a pickup going the other direction, according to the tweets. The crash damaged both vehicles, and they caught on fire.
Both drivers died on scene, according to the office’s twitter feed. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The tweets implored drivers in the area to be patient and careful. Just before 8 a.m. the office tweeted a driver struck an Ada County sheriff’s deputy’s car, which, in turn struck working to control traffic. Although the deputy went to the hospital, it appears he avoided serious injury, according to tweets from the office.