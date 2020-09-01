BOISE — Two people are dead after a rollover car crash early Tuesday morning in southeast Boise.
Police believe the crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. in the area of South Surprise Way and East Amity Road, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Paramedics declared both the vehicle’s driver and passenger dead on the scene.
The Boise Police Department’s violent crimes unit is investigating the cause of the crash. The department did not publicly identify the people who died, but said the Ada County Coroner’s Office will later on.
The crash also downed power lines in the area, prompting crews from Idaho Power to respond.