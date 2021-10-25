2 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting at Boise mall By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 KTVB.COM KTVB.COM KTVB.COM Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOISE — At least two people died in a mass shooting Monday at Boise's Towne Square mall. At least four others were injured.A Boise Police officer was among those who were shot. The officer was not among the fatalities, the Boise Police Department said during a Monday press briefing.A suspect has been taken into custody, BDP tweeted and confirmed during Monday's briefing.Officers are clearing people from inside the mall and have "no further information indicating additional threats at this time," BDP tweeted.There was a significant presence of law enforcement and first responders at and en route to the scene, according to an Idaho Press reporter. Erin Banks Rusby/Idaho Press An unidentified witness at the mall told an Idaho Press reporter that he heard about a dozen gunshots come from where he believed was inside the Macy's department store.North Milwaukee Street is closed northbound and southbound between West Franklin Street and Emerald Street, according to the Ada County Highway District.“People are being asked to avoid the area,” a tweet from Boise Police Department said. “More information will be available here as it is confirmed.” Several people have posted accounts from the incident on Twitter and social media. Erin Banks Rusby/Idaho Press This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boise Police Department Tweet Internet Computer Science Twitter Information Town Square Mall Account People Towne Square Mall Software Weaponry Shot Report Social Media Mall Law Enforcement Bdp Commerce Idaho Press Reporter Police Crime Officer Civilian Shooting Boise Media Journalism Criminal Law Law Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Wide receiver CT Thomas no longer on Boise State football roster Group of Idaho legislators sign letter calling for 50-state audit, scrubbing voter rolls Going down the road: Big highway projects on tap for Treasure Valley Idaho sends out $169M in one-time income tax rebates Facts Over Faith: 'Horns & Halos' event — Meet the Satanic Temple Idaho chapter