BOISE — At least two people died in a mass shooting Monday at Boise's Towne Square mall. At least four others were injured.

A Boise Police officer was among those who were shot. The officer was not among the fatalities, the Boise Police Department said during a Monday press briefing.

A suspect has been taken into custody, BDP tweeted and confirmed during Monday's briefing.

Officers are clearing people from inside the mall and have "no further information indicating additional threats at this time," BDP tweeted.

There was a significant presence of law enforcement and first responders at and en route to the scene, according to an Idaho Press reporter.

An unidentified witness at the mall told an Idaho Press reporter that he heard about a dozen gunshots come from where he believed was inside the Macy's department store.

North Milwaukee Street is closed northbound and southbound between West Franklin Street and Emerald Street, according to the Ada County Highway District.

“People are being asked to avoid the area,” a tweet from Boise Police Department said. “More information will be available here as it is confirmed.” 

Several people have posted accounts from the incident on Twitter and social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.