BOISE — Boiseans on Wednesday glimpsed the final two candidates for fire chief during a virtual forum hosted by the city.
Mayor Lauren McLean will ultimately make the final decision on the new hire, but Wednesday's town-hall-style event allowed Boiseans to hear from and ask questions of the two final candidates. The event marked an improvement in transparency for the city, which hired Police Chief Ryan Lee earlier this year after an eight-month process that included no such opportunities for the general public to engage with candidates; as of Wednesday night, the YouTube stream of the fire chief forum had 147 views.
The fire chief candidates are Adrian Sheppard, who currently serves as fire chief in Richmond, California, and Scott Walker, the current assistant fire chief of the Phoenix Fire Department. Each candidate spoke for about 40 minutes answering questions from residents and from Seth Ogilvie, communications director for the city, who facilitated the forum.
Both candidates said their priorities include quality service and the health and welfare of firefighters and that they intend to make Boise fire chief their last job before retiring. Additionally, both said they're in favor of pursuing electric fire engines, an initiative that was spearheaded by former chief Dennis Doan, who resigned his position earlier this year amid pressure from McLean.
Sheppard, who was first to speak, highlighted his intention to serve the community's interests by engaging with groups and residents — he shared his personal phone number as a show of his commitment to be available "24/7." Sheppard also suggested that he would seek out new technologies to improve fire service and decrease costs.
"We're stronger as a community and bringing technologies on board that will enhance our ability to serve the public is really what I would love to bring to Boise," he said.
Sheppard served more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force before working for the fire department in Oakland, California, for nearly two decades. In 2014, he became fire chief in Richmond, a city of about 110,000 people within the San Francisco Bay Area.
This year, Sheppard faced a "vote of no confidence" from the union representing his department, BoiseDev reported. Fire Captain Jason Flaum, a spokesman for the union, told BoiseDev firefighters were frustrated by various budgetary and personnel issues at the time and likely wouldn't take such action again. Sheppard on Wednesday responded to an audience question about the issue, saying "I will never run from that."
"I believe that the union had legitimate grievances, though I don't believe the grievances necessarily resided with me," he said. "I think they were much larger. I think it was misplaced frustration with the fire chief, but I own up to it."
Walker, a 26-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department, drew parallels to Phoenix — a city of more than 1.6 million people — and Boise, in that both are growing capital cities and home to the largest fire departments in their respective states.
Walker worked various roles in Phoenix, including recruitment manager and public information officer, before becoming executive assistant fire chief, second in a chain-of-command, behind Phoenix’s fire chief. Walker assists the chief in coorindating day-to-day operations and manages the department's $365 million budget.
"It is one of the largest 'all-hazards' departments in the country," Walker said. "It brings me a level of experience that most don't have. I've done many roles, managed all aspects of a fire department, and the scale of Phoenix is significant."
Walker said he is a "modern fire chief" and "transformational leader" who believes in providing "clarity, competency and empowerment" to firefighters as part of his management style.
"At the end of the day, it's firefighters out there at 2 in the morning serving the community that really make the difference," he said.