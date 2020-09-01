SHOSHONE — Two Boise residents died this weekend following a car crash on Friday in Shoshone.
The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on U.S. 26 and South Grape Street, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Jade Norton, 29, of Boise was driving east on U.S. 26 in a 2006 Pontiac G6. Deborah Woolsey, 54, of Boise, was in the car's front passenger seat, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.
Dylan Geer, 22, of Wendell was driving west on U.S. 26 in a 2006 Peterbilt semitrailer, according to the Idaho State Police. Troopers believe Norton crossed the highway's center line and hit the truck head on.
First responders took Woolsey and Norton to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by air, according to the state police. They also took a juvenile passenger in the Pontiac to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Woosley died later that night, not long after 6:30 p.m.
Norton died on early Sunday morning, just after 6:30 a.m.
Both Norton and Woolsey were wearing a seatbelt, according to the release. Geer was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Idaho State Police is still investigating the crash. Woolsey's death has been ruled accidental. The manner of Norton's death is still pending.