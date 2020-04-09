BOISE — Boise police on Wednesday arrested two Chicago men accused of stealing money from victims using a scam on social media.
Derek Claytor and Jontiez Brooks, both 27, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and forgery; Claytor was arrested on suspicion of acquiring a financial transaction card with the intent to defraud, while Brooks was arrested on suspicion of two counts of that charge.
Earlier this month, the department, as well as a local credit union, began receiving reports of fraud, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. In those cases, the victims were contacted via social media and promised money or other financial gain, according to the release. The victims gave their debit card number and pin number to a man who promised to deposit money into their account. Police believe Claytor and Brooks then deposited fraudulent checks into the victim’s account and used the victim’s cards to make fraudulent withdrawals, as well as purchases.
Officers obtained surveillance camera footage of the two men and, along with help from other agencies, identified Claytor and Brooks. Police arrested them as they prepared to fly out of the Boise Airport.
It’s at least the second time the department has investigated a scam using social media to obtain money, according to the release. The release listed the following tips to protect oneself against such scams:
- Be cautious of “friends” posting ways to make money. If it sounds too good to be true, it always is.
- Don’t give out account information, whether a bank account or a social media account to anyone.
- Verify the opportunity or situation outside the app or the initial offer. Call the business or government agency involved directly, don’t use the provided number.