BOISE — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who died in a crash in southern Boise last week.
Dustin Stocks, 27, of Boise and Austin Huffman, 33, of Eagle were identified as the two men who died in a crash that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 1. Both were pronounced dead at 4:25 a.m. according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
The crash occurred at about 12:45 a.m. in the area of South Surprise Way and East Amity Road. The crash was a single vehicle rollover crash, according to the Boise Police Department. Both Stocks and Huffman were declared dead on the scene.
The department’s violent crimes unit is investigating the cause of the crash, but the coroner has ruled the manner of the deaths of both men accidental. The police investigation remains ongoing, according to the coroner's release.